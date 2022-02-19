ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Jean Chen Ho's Debut is an Intimate Portrait of Friendship

By KAXE
kaxe.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Chen Ho’s debut book is Fiona and Jane – a collection of stories about two Asian American women,...

www.kaxe.org

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
d1softballnews.com

‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Taiwan#Intimate Portrait#Asian American
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Mourns the Loss of Former Contestant Nightbirde

The America’s Got Talent community lost an incredibly bright star and loving soul – Jane Marczewski, the artist otherwise known as Nightbirde. Originally, Nightbirde gave her debut performance in Season 16. At that time, the songstress performed her original song, “It’s Okay,” which she wrote in response to her journey through cancer treatments. That night, AGT judge Simon Cowell awarded Nightbirde with the Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking her to the next round of the competition.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Connecticut Post

‘Lucy and Desi’ Trailer Promises Intimate Look at TV’s Powerhouse Couple

The unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz is at the heart of Lucy and Desi, a new documentary from director Amy Poehler. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video March 4. Touted as “an insightful and intimate peek behind the curtain” of the “remarkable...
MOVIES
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
WEIGHT LOSS
CLASSIX 107.9

TIME’s 2021 Kid of the Year: Orion Jean

Orion’s constellation deserves to be seen and celebrated. Orion Jean is the “ambassador for kindness” in Time Magazine’s 2nd annual Kid of the Year award. Orion Jean is an eleven year old, sixth grader from Mansfield, Texas. In 2020, Orion entered the National Kindness Speech Contest. He won $500 for his moving speech while in […]
MANSFIELD, TX
Elite Daily

Aw, Rihanna And A$AP’s Body Language As Parents-To-Be Is So Intimate

Let’s be real: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are everyone’s favorite couple right now. Since they confirmed their romantic relationship in April 2021, this duo has looked more and more in love every time they’re spotted together. And I knew when that they announced they were expecting on Jan. 31, these lovey-dovey moments were only getting started. Spoiler: I was right, and Rihanna and A$AP’s pregnancy body language gives so many good signs about their growing family.
BEAUTY & FASHION
xpn.org

Watch Kayleigh Goldsworthy’s sparse, intimate video for “Keep The Light On”

Philly singer-songwriter Kayleigh Goldsworthy released a great single last year called “Overambitious,” and today — for her birthday, no less — she released a haunting music video for the piano-led b-side, “Keep The Light On.”. Shot by Philly videographer Bob Sweeney, it features Goldsworthy seated...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy