Phoebe Fox's New Novel Explores Loss and an Unlikely Friendship

By KAXE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs author of the Breakup Doctor series and a former relationship columnist, Phoebe Fox loves to explore relationships in her writing. Her new novel is no exception. The Way We Weren’t...

BBC

Friendship helped us through loss in the pandemic

When a group of former convent school pupils lost one of their friends at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic they decided to create a project in her memory. The women spent months putting together a play about female solidarity and friendship. Rehearsing, often remotely, proved therapeutic for the class...
PUBLIC HEALTH

