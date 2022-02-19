Mystic holds a celebration of Black literature

RaéVen Kelly Dinwoodie of Pawcatuck, a member of the Conservation and Waterfront commissions in Stonington and also a singer and actress who had roles in the movies 'Time to Kill' and 'What's Love Got to Do with It,' the biographical film about Tina Turner, recites the poem 'The Negro Mother' by Langston Hughes on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, during Mystic's Celebration of Black Literature event at Mystic River Park. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Mystic — People gathered Saturday at Mystic River Park to listent to local politicians and other people from the community read excerpts from Black authors or express themselves in their own words during Mystic's Celebration of Black Literature event.

The event was held by the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and the Mystic & Noank Library to celebrate Black History Month and Black literature. Kevin Booker Jr., of Connecticut College, was the host of the event.