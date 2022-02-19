Mystic holds a celebration of Black literature
Mystic — People gathered Saturday at Mystic River Park to listent to local politicians and other people from the community read excerpts from Black authors or express themselves in their own words during Mystic's Celebration of Black Literature event.
The event was held by the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and the Mystic & Noank Library to celebrate Black History Month and Black literature. Kevin Booker Jr., of Connecticut College, was the host of the event.
