ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Belmont student shot near campus

By Hollie West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0eJcp7w900

A Belmont student was shot near campus Saturday morning.

Campus Security confirmed the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on 21st Avenue near Blair Boulevard.

The student reported that he was traveling in a car with friends when a gray sedan with black racing stripes on the hood coming in the opposite direction fired shots towards them.

The student was grazed by two bullets. He was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

Metro Nashville Police is investigating the shooting.

The shooter is unknown at this time.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Metro Nashville Police
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy