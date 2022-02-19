ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF women’s basketball inches closer to regular-season title

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

The UCF women’s basketball team won its 8th straight game Saturday in dominant fashion, romping 68-31 over Temple on the road.

With the win, the Knights (20-3, 12-1 AAC) moved closer to earning the No. 1 seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament and their first regular-season title in 16 years.

The Knights put on a defensive clinic, holding Temple (12-11, 7-5 AAC) to 23% shooting from the field while forcing 21 turnovers. Owls top scorer Mia Davis, who led the AAC with 18.9 points per game, scored only 1 point against UCF.

“Everybody knows she make their team go, so our concentration started with her,” UCF coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “It was a team effort trying to keep the ball out of her hands.”

The defensive effort marked the third straight game UCF has limited opponents to 35 points or less.

Three UCF players finished in double figures, including senior forward Brittney Smith, who led the team with 14 points off the bench.

Junior guard Alisha Lewis shot 4-of-5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points and dished out 6 assists with 5 rebounds.

Senior forward Masseny Kaba scored 11 and grabbed 6 rebounds while Diamond Battles added 9 points. Abrahamson-Henderson was pleased with how her team shared the ball to finish with 21 assists.

“That’s been our focus all year long — to have multiple scorers,” she said. “We can’t have one or two players [score], and I think they’ve really taken that at heart.”

Although the win over Temple gives UCF tiebreakers over each of the top three teams below the Knights in the AAC standings, there are some postponed games that could still be played.

The Knights were scheduled to play SMU on Jan. 19 in Dallas but the game was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the SMU program. Additionally, a Jan. 2 game between South Florida and Memphis was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Bulls program.

The conference hasn’t decided whether or not these two games will be made up. Technically, UCF needs only one more win to clinch the top seed in the tournament and the regular-season championship.

That win could come next Saturday inside Addition Financial Arena when UCF hosts Cincinnati at 2 p.m.

A regular-season title would be the first for UCF in the AAC and the program’s first regular-season championship since 2005 when UCF was a member of the ASUN conference.

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

FSU spring football preview: Transfers add depth to receiver group

Lack of depth at the receiver position was one of the points of concern for Florida State when coach Mike Norvell took over in 2020. The Seminoles signed 10 receivers over the following three recruiting classes, bringing in talented players like Malik McClain and Joshua Burrell and adding four players through the transfer portal. As FSU prepares to kick off another spring camp on March 5, here ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando area can have 3 of final four in FHSAA 7A basketball for first time

History will be made if Kissimmee Osceola (21-5) beats visiting Lake Worth (20-3) on Friday night to claim the Class 7A Region 3 boys basketball championship. That would mean that powerful Orlando area basketball would send three large-classification teams to the FHSAA final four for the first time. The area is certain to have two 7A state tournament qualifiers for the fifth consecutive season ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Faith Christian holds off University Christian to reach Class 2A state final

Faith Christian eighth-grader Ciara Hayes made several big plays in the second half Wednesday morning to help swing momentum during an FHSAA Class 2A girls basketball state semifinal at Lakeland’s RP Funding Center. The Lions (27-4) used a 15-1 run to close out the third quarter while pulling away for a 37-33 win vs. Jacksonville University Christian (18-12). Faith Christian, ranked No. 1 in ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Former UCF DB Rashard Causey drafted by USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits

Former UCF defensive back Rashard Causey will be continuing his professional football career in a new spring league. Causey was selected in the 11th overall round of the inaugural 2022 United State Football League draft on Tuesday night by the Tampa Bay Bandits — one of eight teams in the new USFL. The original USFL was founded in 1982 and folded in 1986. A version of the league tried to make ...
NFL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy