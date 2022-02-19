ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Giada De Laurentiis’ 15-Minute Happy Hour Snacks Are So Delicious That You Won’t Want to Share It

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YEs1_0eJcoynk00
Erik Kabik/Media Punch. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just because Super Bowl Sunday is over doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves (and our friends) to some delicious Giada De Laurentiis original recipes.

On Feb. 18, De Laurentiis posted a delicious-looking photo with the caption, “Verified Happy Friday! We’re ready for some weekend happy hour snacks, and when it comes to a delicious bite with a cocktail, we always think of @Giadadelaurentiis’ Burrata and Kale Salsa Verde bruschetta. Good luck sharing it!”

With a prep time of 10 minutes and a cook time of five, this 15-minute happy hour snack is perfect for a quick get-together to a fancy dinner. For the salsa, you need basic ingredients like Tuscan kale, anchovy paste, olive oil, and more. Now for the entire ensemble, you need pine nuts, sundried tomatoes, and ciabatta bread, to name a few.

The recipe is quite simple, perfect for any beginner because all you do is start by putting some of the ingredients in your food processor and end by sprinkling the tomatoes, nuts, and more evenly on top of the appetizer.

This vegetarian dish was first seen in episode six, season two of Giada In Italy, with the episode called “Sisters and Cousins.” The season is available for free through a seven-day Discovery+ trial, then it’s $4.95 a month after the free trial.

Get the Burrata and Kale Salsa Verde Bruschetta recipe here.

If you want more of De Laurentiis’ dishes, grab her cookbook: Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita.

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Serena Williams is On the Fence About Daughter Olympia's, 4, New Hobby Alexis Ohanian Showed Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Tennis champion Serena Williams divulged a little more about her daughter Olympia’s, 4, interests, including a new hobby her dad showed her that Williams doesn’t exactly approve of. Williams told People, “Olympia’s into gaming … her dad’s got her into VR [virtual reality]. Not sure how I feel about that. It’s the founder of Reddit, so that kind of makes sense.” He added, “Although I think gaming is super important because I played a lot of games growing up. But it’s...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giada De Laurentiis
The Independent

Restaurant host reveals one of the most irritating things customers do: ‘I’m guilty on this one’

A restaurant host has acted out some of the annoying things that customers have done during her shifts, including one exchange that she revealed occurs weekly.Alana Fineman, who works at a restaurant in San Diego and goes by the username @alanafinewoman, frequently shares stories about her customers on TikTok, where she often creates amusing skits to illustrate how irritating her customers can be. In one video, filmed in March 2021 but reposted in December, Fineman described an incident where a customer came to the restaurant to meet their friends.According to Fineman, she greeted the customer by asking if their...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Here's How Trisha Yearwood Makes Grilled Cheese Even More Delicious

Trisha Yearwood is all about making a recipe her own, which is exactly what she does with her grilled cheese sandwich. We realize it's difficult to improve upon this classic sandwich: perfectly grilled bread made toasty and golden by the butter its fried in, stringy, melted cheddar cheese that drips onto your fingers with each crunchy bite. It just doesn't get much better, but Yearwood may have the secret recipe for the grilled cheese sandwich that makes it even more delicious. That said, if you are a grilled cheese purist who believes you don't mess with this sandwich's basic ingredients, you may want to borrow the advice from Lemony Snicket and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" and look away. But for those who love to change things up, even with the grilled cheese, Yearwood has a recipe for you.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Hour#Snacks#La Dolce Vita#Food Drink#Tuscan
SheKnows

Barack Obama Melts Everyone's Hearts With Valentine's Day Tribute to Wife Michelle: 'You're Truly One-of-a-Kind'

No Valentine’s Day is complete without touching tributes from Barack and Michelle Obama. On Feb. 14, Barack reminded everyone that his and Michelle’s ongoing love story is still one of the cutest in history. He posted another heartwarming photo of the two of them for Valentine’s Day with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you’re truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in my life.” Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you're truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in...
POLITICS
Taste Of Home

This Is Our Highest-Rated Recipe of All Time

Here at Taste of Home, we know a thing or two about good food. While we get sent thousands of recipe submissions a year by folks, there are some recipes that we can devour again and again. We’re talking our most-loved, highest-rated recipes. But there can only be one that rises to the #1 spot.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Caroline Kennedy's Son Jack Schlossberg Looks So Much Like JFK Jr. in His Latest Instagram Photo

Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg is celebrating a major life milestone by graduating from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School at the same time. He shared photos on his Instagram account after a long absence to mark his major accomplishment. Schlossberg posed with a dozen graduation cupcakes with mortarboards, the Harvard University logo and diplomas on top. He made a goofy face toward the camera while holding up one of the sweet treats. Even with his silly mug, we can still see the strong resemblance between him and his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr. — they share the...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Peek Into Her Personal Life With a Sweet Birthday Photo of Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder prefer to keep their home life out of the spotlight, but every once in a while, the actress gives us a tiny glimpse into their relationship. On Moder’s 53rd birthday on Jan. 31, Roberts decided to share a post with her Instagram followers in honor of his big day. The image has the cinematographer looking off in the distance under a palm tree while holding a surfboard. Moder’s wet suit shows off his muscular biceps and his athletic form — we have a feeling this handsome photo makes the Pretty Woman star swoon. She captioned...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis Found Love Again With Producer Shane Farley! Meet Her Boyfriend

Family means everything to Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis. It’s the foundation of all of her successful series, the inspiration behind some of her most popular recipes and the reason why she continues to take her fame to new heights. When she’s not in front of the cameras, Giada enjoys spending quality time with her daughter, Jade Thompson, and her boyfriend, television producer Shane Farley.
RECIPES
shefinds

The Healthiest Coffee Sweetener For Weight Loss, According To Nutritionists

Drinking coffee *completely* black is an acquired taste, so many people like to sweeten their cup every morning. If you’re a coffee-lover who is trying to lose weight, you might be aware that there are plenty of unhealthy, sugary and heavy sweeteners out there that can deter your health goals. The good news is— you don’t have to actually *give up* a cup of joe with a kick of flavor— you just have to be mindful of what you sweeten it with. We spoke with nutritionists who suggested a fruit-based, natural sweetener that won’t pack on extra calories without your knowledge.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

10 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes With Tuna Salad

According to the National Fishery Institute, one billion pounds of tuna are eaten every year in the United States only, with one go-to recipe being tuna salad, the ubiquitous salad and sandwich add-on that has been commonplace since the 1930s. Tuna quickly went from being animal feed and fish bait to becoming an ingredient used in humble to-go sandwiches and gourmet restaurant specials alike. One reason for this change in public perception is the strongly documented benefits of including tuna as part of a balanced diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Learned Weight Gain Made Her Unlovable From How Her Father Treated Her Mother

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valerie Bertinelli is getting honest about her weight and how it has made her feel all of her life. Her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, dives deep into diet culture in a way that is very relatable to anyone who has ever struggled with the way society has made us all feel about our bodies. The former Hot in Cleveland star shared that many of her issues stem from her childhood and how her...
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

SheKnows

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy