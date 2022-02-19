ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why a James Bond actor once designed a special California license plate

By Dom McAndrew, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7WlM_0eJconKz00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KSEE / KGPE ) – James Bond had a license to kill, but apparently he also wanted his very own license plate . Pierce Brosnan is well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002, but most fans are less aware that he once designed a license plate for the state of California.

In 2010, Brosnan and his wife Keely were among several people who co-founded the California Spay and Neuter License Plate Fund, with the goal of raising money to sponsor low- or no-cost procedures for pets from low-income families. A few years later, the fund worked with the California Department of Motor Vehicles to offer motorists the opportunity to purchase a special “Pet Lovers” license plate, with funds going toward the cause.

‘Top Gun,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ actor Frank Pesce dies at 75

While the majority of the plate’s color scheme is based on the standard California design, it also features the image of a purple dog and a cat in sunglasses — which is original artwork by Pierce Brosnan, depicting his adopted dog Shilo and his adopted cat Angel Baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCJZF_0eJconKz00
Pierce Brosnan, seen here at the 2014 premiere of “The November Man,” designed the license plate for a fund that raises money for low- or no-cost spaying and neutering programs for animals in California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The fees collected from ordering the Pet Lover’s license plate are still awarded annually to facilities all over California. The money is first sent to the California Department of Food and Agriculture , to be then awarded on a grant basis to animal control units or nonprofit shelters that offer spay and neutering services.

In 2021, for instance, the program awarded $330,000 across eight projects to help stop pet overpopulation. This year, there is up to $488,000 available in funding.

The pet lover’s license plate can still be requested at California DMV locations and ordered online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Giant sea scorpion found in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new species of Giant Sea Scorpion was discovered in New Mexico. The fossil found was inside 305-million-year-old rocks in the Manzano Mountains near the Albuquerque Metro area. A team of paleontologists from the U.K. is working with The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science and they have published an article […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
KRQE News 13

Amazon says over 600 jobs coming with Los Lunas center

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon announced Wednesday that a new fulfillment center will be coming to Los Lunas. According to a company press release, the center will create over 600 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits. The one-million-square-foot facility is scheduled to launch in 2023. The release states starting pay for front-line employees will be more […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierce Brosnan
KRQE News 13

As mask mandate ends, New Mexico shifts COVID response

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following the rise and fall of the omicron variant, the state’s top doctor is now suggesting that New Mexico is entering what may be a sustained shift in the role government plays in the response to COVID-19. Addressing the media during a weekly update Wednesday, New Mexico’s Acting Secretary for the Department of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Donate milk to infants who need it most in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Human Milk Repository of New Mexico is the state’s first and only human milk banking association. They have a goal to ensure that those in need have access to high-quality breast milk for infants who are experiencing sickness and need it most. Right now they need more women to become donors. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#Actor#Design#Ksee Kgpe Rrb#Beverly Hills Cop
KRQE News 13

UNM nurse helps in plane passenger’s health emergency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A UNM faculty member put her medical expertise to good use after a passenger went into distress on a flight. “She was having some chest pain, she was a little diaphoretic – so kind of sweaty – and anxious-feeling,” says Sara Daykin. Daykin is a nursing lecturer at the university and was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: Masks No Más

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The announcement caught most New Mexicans off guard. After six months of extending state requirements to wear a face mask while indoors, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham suddenly ended the mandate Thursday during a news conference about the legislative session. Just a week earlier, the state’s top doctor cited a continued high level of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KRQE News 13

BioPark finds mysterious exotic bird, Retro Price Day Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a mystery brewing at the Albuquerque BioPark. “A couple days ago we noticed a bird that didn’t belong here. It wasn’t part of wildlife, it was a domestic bird,” said Greg Jackson with the BioPark. It was spotted at the Botanic Garden in the Children’s Fantasy Garden and it’s not just any […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dreamstyle Remodeling awarded more than $6 million judgment in lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dreamstyle Remodeling was awarded a multi-million dollar judgment in its lawsuit against Renewal by Anderson. The suit claimed breach of contract. In 2019, Renewal ended its contract with Dreamstyle over what it called agreement violations. However, Dreamstyle claimed Renewal is trying to maintain its monopoly. They were seeking $240 million. The two agreed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy