Wrestling: Kittatinny bounces back to win District 4 crown, sends nine to regions

JEFFERSON — The Kittatinny wrestling team turned the page quickly.

After winning their 23rd sectional title, the Cougars needed to move on following a disappointing loss to Delaware Valley in the Group 1 championships.

The District 4 tournament provided the perfect chance for Kittatinny to regroup. The Cougars delivered by securing the District 4 title with Reece Smith, Steven Dalling and Ethan Dalling grabbing individual titles.

Kittatinny outpaced second-place Jefferson by 28.5 points, 214-175.5. The Cougars had six runner-up finishes and one third-place finish to advance 10 wrestlers to next week's Region 1 tournament at West Milford.

"You talk to the kids as you would want to your best friend. and you say, 'Guys, something was taken away from us and we missed out on something, but bigger things are coming." said John Gill, who was named the district's top coach. "Would you like to be in Atlantic City? Would you like to get to West Milford? You have to earn your way."

Kinnelon's Evan Mougalian, who won a state title in 2020 , added to his Morris County Most Outstanding Wrestler distinction with the same honor in District 4 after winning his third district crown at 120 pounds.

Smith's win was the most dramatic for Kittatinny as he fell behind 3-0 early against Kinnelon's Andrew Davies. After using a reverse to tie the score early in the third, he was trailing once again, 5-4, late in the final frame. But Smith scored a takedown with 10 seconds left to grab the 138-pound title.

Steven Dalling proved why he was a state medalist a season ago as he stormed past the competition, pinning his way to the 150-pound title in two minutes and 56 seconds, including a 24-second fall against Butler's Ryan Beck, for his second district title.

"I'm down to 50 for the first time, and I feel good there, I feel big there," Dalling said. "I just did what I do and I came out on top. I'm going to keep the ball rolling into regions."

His brother, freshman Ethan Dalling, made a strong first impression. He backed up his No. 1 seed at 165 pounds, pinning Vernon/Wallkill Valley's Daniel Lovett in 56 seconds in the final bout.

"When he came in at the beginning of the year, he was good but he's not as good as he is now," Steven Dalling said. "I've worked with him every day at practice to help him blossom into an even better wrestler."

Other Kittatinny wrestlers, like Shane Nelson, Chris Casale, Tucker Lockburner and Ty Eldred, were locked in tight finals only to fall short. Gill hopes those wrestlers can take something away as they look to fight for a spot in the state championships next week.

"You have to know and understand what the score is, what the time is and what position you're in," Gill said. "You've got to recognize trouble coming in. Sometimes you have to bail out. Giving away two, you can come back from. When you're giving away five, it's very hard to dig your way out of that."

Falcons fly high

Jefferson was able to satisfy its home fans, sending seven wrestlers on to regions.

Senior Dylan Patscher delivered the most emphatic result in the 285-pound final. He was taken down by Kittatinny's Ty Eldred in the first period but responded by taking the Cougars senior to his back and decking him 39 seconds into the second period.

It was an improvement on the last time the two wrestlers faced off, when it took overtime for Patscher to pin Eldred in 6:38.

"This time I had a clear mind, I knew what I was doing this time," Patscher said. "I knew what he would do and I just more confident today than I was last year."

Patscher was pressed throughout the tournament. He was tied 1-1 with Wayne Hills' Matthew Lehman in the semifinals but was able to notche a takedown with 25 seconds left to emerge with the win. Patscher used Lehman's momentum against him to snap the deadlock.

The Jefferson senior is one of the few remaining undefeated wrestlers in the state as he improved to 34-0.

"It's amazing," Patscher said of the district title. "I'm on the board in the wrestling room and my goal is to get even more."

Michael VanderMeulen's win at brought the Falcons' fans to their feet. He scrambled to get Kittatinny top seed Chris Casale to his back and decked him with 23 seconds to go in the second period to grab the 132-pound title after the match had been tied, 2-2.

Joe DiBiase followed it up by cruising to the 157-pound title with an 11-4 decision over North Warren's Nikolas Pagano, and Peter Delaportas clinched a trip to next week's regions with three first-period pins at 215 pounds.

Bulldogs strong down low

Butler freshman Jason Chrostowski perfectly explained what his 106-pound district title means when he still has lofty goals still in front of him.

"It means everything, but it's also nothing because I have so much more ahead of me in four years," Chrostowski said. "I'm trying to chase that podium at A.C."

Chrostowski took home the crown in dominating fashion. He worked to a 12-1 major decision over Jefferson's Jaden Weglinski and followed it up with a pin of Kinnelon's Jack Doty in 48 seconds.

But the Bulldogs freshman is still learning. He wants to be more aggressive, and understands he needs to get more clubs in and improve on his cradle. Chrostowski has plenty of strong leaders guiding him.

He grew up grappling with his brother, Justin, on a mat in the basement. Justin, who took fifth at 182 pounds last year, is now at West Point. And Butler is extremely strong down low, led by senior Brett Redner and sophomore Logan Sykes.

"The mission was just win," Chrostowski said. "I didn’t really have a plan, just winning and trying my best to be aggressive. My family’s always telling me to be aggressive. That was a just a goal.

In one of the most highly anticipated matches of the day, Redner took on Kittatinny's Shane Nelson in a matchup of potential state qualifiers.

Redner trailed 3-0 midway through the second period but was able to notch a takedown at the buzzer and escape to tie the match 3-3 early in the third.

With 13 seconds left, Redner got in on Shane Nelson's right leg and took him down at the edge of the circle. Then he decked him 10 seconds later on the restart.

"I knew getting taken down in the beginning of the period really hurt me, but I knew if I kept on the attack and kept driving, he would get gassed out," Redner said. "That's where I could come back in the third period and win. I knew if I kept the pace high, kept trying to score and kept on the attack, I could come back and win."

RESULTS

Finals

106 pounds

Jason Chrostowski (Butler) p. Jack Doty (Kinnelon), 0:48

113 pounds

Zach Haase (North Warren) p. Max Alonso (Jefferson), 1:59

120 pounds

Brett Redner (Butler) p. Shane Nelson (Kittatinny), 5:57

126 pounds

Evan Mougalian (Kinnelon) p. Logan Sykes (Butler), 0:31

132 pounds

Michael VanderMeulen (Jefferson) p. Chris Casale (Kittatinny), 3:37

138 pounds

Reece Smith (Kittatinny) d. Andrew Davies (Kinnelon), 6-5

144 pounds

Jack Oseback (Wayne Hills) d. Bryce Coesfeld (Kittatinny), 7-0

150 pounds

Steven Dalling (Kittatinny) p. Ryan Beck (Butler), 0:24

157 pounds

Joseph DiBiase (Jefferson) d. Nikolas Pagano (North Warren), 11-4

165 pounds

Ethan Dalling (Kittatinny) p. Daniel Lovett (Vernon/Wallkill Valley), 0:56

175 pounds

Richard Devries (Pompton Lakes) d. Tucker Lockburner (Kittatinny), 9-7

190 pounds

Mohammed Suliman (Wayne Hills) p. Tyler Holste (Kittatinny), 5:48

215 pounds

Peter Delaportas (Jefferson) p. Andy Sanchez (Pompton Lakes), 1:02

285 pounds

Dylan Patscher (Jefferson) p. Ty Eldred (Kittatinny), 2:39

Third place consolation

106 pounds

Jaden Weglinski (Jefferson) d. Christopher Ahlborn (Pompton Lakes), 10-3

113 pounds

Collin Altieri (Kinnelon) p. Luke Dabrowski (Pompton Lakes), 1:44

120 pounds

Thomas Dugan (North Warren) p. Joseph Connolly (Jefferson), 1:59

126 pounds

Arben Silvestro (Manchester) d. Jacob Savage (Kittatinny), 7-0

132 pounds

John Sees (Wayne Hills) m.d. Matt Barile (Butler), 12-2

138 pounds

Ryan Flammer (Jefferson) p. Jonathan Mongelli (Wayne Hills), 1:59

144 pounds

Nicholas Rymarz (Kinnelon) d. Christian Gould (Jefferson), 8-7

150 pounds

Nicholas Laccitell (Pompton Lakes) d. Bryan Tilney (Jefferson), 5-3

157 pounds

Avery Yeager (Kittatinny) d. Bassel Elmorsy (Pompton Lakes), 12-6

165 pounds

Joseph Lucarello (Pompton Lakes) d. Justin Morgan (Manchester), 4-0

175 pounds

Ashton Fava (Wayne Hills) p. Rocco Presti (Butler), 5:15

190 pounds

Luca Toriello (Butler) p. Zauer Ayoub (Manchester), 2:57

215 pounds

JJ Wohlers (North Warren) d. Laith Ahmad (Wayne Hills), 7-4

285 pounds

Shane Saulnier (Vernon) d. Matthew Lehman (Wayne Hills), 8-1

Semifinals

106 pounds

Jason Chrostowski (Butler) m.d. Jaden Weglinski (Jefferson), 12-1

Jack Doty (Kinnelon) d. Christopher Ahlborn (Pompton Lakes), 7-3

113 pounds

Zach Haase (North Warren) p. Luke Dabrowski (Pompton Lakes), 4:45

Max Alonso (Jefferson) p. Collin Altieri (Kinnelon), 3:40

120 pounds

Brett Redner (Butler) p. Joseph Connolly (Jefferson), 0:55

Shane Nelson (Kittatinny) m.d. Thomas Dugan (North Warren), 13-4

126 pounds

Evan Mougalian (Kinnelon) p. Jacob Savage (Kittatinny), 2:20

Arben Silvestro (Manchester) p. Logan Sykes (Butler), 4:08

132 pounds

Chris Casale (Kittatinny) p. Matt Barile (Butler), 0:22

Michael VanderMeulen (Jefferson) d. John Sees (Wayne Hills), 5-2

138 pounds

Andrew Davies (Kinnelon) m.d. Jonathan Mongelli (Wayne Hills), 9-0

Reece Smith (Kittatinny) p. Ryan Flammer (Jefferson), 2:42

144 pounds

Jack Oseback (Wayne Hills) d. Nicholas Rymarz (Kinnelon), 7-1

Bryce Coesfeld (Kittatinny) p. Christian Gould (Jefferson), 5:59

150 pounds

Steven Dalling (Kittatinny) p. Bryan Tilney (Jefferson), 1:59

Ryan Beck (Butler) p. Nicholas Laccitell (Pompton Lakes), 5:50

157 pounds

Joseph DiBiase (Jefferson) m.d. Bassel Elmorsy (Pompton Lakes), 14-0

Nikolas Pagano (North Warren) p. Avery Yeager (Kittatinny), 0:59

165 pounds

Ethan Dalling (Kittatinny) p. Joseph Lucarello (Pompton Lakes), 2:31

Daniel Lovett (Vernon/Wallkill Valley) p. Justin Morgan (Manchester), 0:48

175 pounds

Richard Devries (Pompton Lakes) p. Rocco Presti (Butler), 1:56

Tucker Lockburner (Kittatinny) d. Ashton Fava (Wayne Hills), 2-1 (OT)

190 pounds

Mohammed Suliman (Wayne Hills) p. Zauer Ayoub (Manchester), 4:47

Tyler Holste (Kittatinny) p. Luca Toriello (Butler), 2:12

215 pounds

Peter Delaportas (Jefferson) p. Laith Ahmad (Wayne Hills), 0:41

Andy Sanchez (Pompton Lakes) p. JJ Wohlers (North Warren), 3:23

285 pounds

Dylan Patscher (Jefferson) d. Matthew Lehman (Wayne Hills), 3-2

Ty Eldred (Kittatinny) d. Shane Saulnier (Vernon), 6-0

Quarterfinals

106 pounds

Jason Chrostowski (Butler) received a bye

Jaden Weglinski (Jefferson) t.f. Tran Nguyen (Wayne Hills), 16-0 (2:31)

Christopher Ahlborn (Pompton Lakes) m.d. Ayden Cruz (Manchester), 11-3

Jack Doty (Kinnelon) p. Gavin Collier (Kittatinny), 0:40

113 pounds

Zach Haase (North Warren) received a bye

Luke Dabrowski (Pompton Lakes) d. Brian Morante (Manchester), 8-1

Collin Altieri (Kinnelon) p. Seth Matacchiera (Wayne Hills), 1:12

Max Alonso (Jefferson) p. Dylan Zupkay (Kittatinny), 2:00

120 pounds

Brett Redner (Butler) p. Adam Bagdough (Manchester), 0:09

Joseph Connolly (Jefferson) p. Angelo Fusaro (Pompton Lakes), 2:49

Thomas Dugan (North Warren) p. Jake Santers (Wayne Hills), 0:58

Shane Nelson (Kittatinny) p. Luciano Domato (Vernon/Wallkill Valley), 1:21

126 pounds

Evan Mougalian (Kinnelon) p. Gavin Pych (Vernon/Wallkill Valley), 1:19

Jacob Savage (Kittatinny) d. Miftar Istrefi (Pompton Lakes), 10-3

Logan Sykes (Butler) p. Omar Alshishany (Wayne Hills), 4:24

Arben Silvestro (Manchester) p. Gavin Mullin (Jefferson), 1:45

132 pounds

Chris Casale (Kittatinny) received a bye

Matt Barile (Butler) d. Jawad Alomari (Manchester), 6-4

Michael VanderMeulen (Jefferson) p. Reilly Hague (Vernon/Wallkill Valley), 1:30

John Sees (Wayne Hills) p. Aaron Affilitto (Pompton Lakes), 0:56

138 pounds

Andrew Davies (Kinnelon) received a bye

Jonathan Mongelli (Wayne Hills) d. Brett Daddis (Pompton Lakes), 6-1

Reece Smith (Kittatinny) p. Christopher Fabian (Manchester), 1:24

Ryan Flammer (Jefferson) p. Zachary Ezzo (Vernon/Wallkill Valley), 1:24

144 pounds

Jack Oseback (Wayne Hills) p. Tyler Cook (North Warren), 0:37

Nicholas Rymarz (Kinnelon) p. Sauzer Ayoub (Manchester), 3:52

Christian Gould (Jefferson) p. Wyatt Frawley (Butler), 2:33

Bryce Coesfeld (Kittatinny) p. Joseph Aungst (Pompton Lakes), 0:54

150 pounds

Steve Dalling (Kittatinny) p. Michael May (Wayne Hills), 0:33

Bryan Tilney (Jefferson) p. Lex Lucas (Kinnelon), 3:59

Ryan Beck (Butler) d. Logan Garriques (North Warren), 5-4

Nicholas Laccitell (Pompton Lakes) p. Adjani Barnett (Manchester), 1:17

157 pounds

Joseph DiBiase (Jefferson) received a bye

Bassel Elmorsy (Pompton Lakes) d. Nick Barile, 9-4

Avery Yeager (Kittatinny) d. Isaac Thomas (Vernon/Wallkill Valley), 5-4

Nikolas Pagano (North Warren) p. Bebart Ishak (Manchester), 1:22

165 pounds

Ethan Dalling (Kittatinny) received a bye

Joseph Lucarello (Pompton Lakes) d. Chris Lewis (Pompton Lakes), 5-3

Daniel Lovett (Vernon/Wallkill Valley) p. Tyrus Friscoe (Butler), 2:21

Justin Morgan (Manchester) p. Jayden Gulick (North Warren), 1:19

175 pounds

Richard Devries (Pompton Lakes) received a bye

Rocco Presti (Butler) p. Logan Kerr (Jefferson), 1:45

Tucker Lockburner (Kittatinny) p. Patrick Kaminski (Vernon/Wallkill Valley), 2:48

Ashton Fava (Wayne Hills) m.d. Max Colondres (Manchester), 9-1

190 pounds

Mohammed Suliman (Wayne Hills) received a bye

Zauer Ayoub (Manchester) d. Ramy Elmorsy (Pompton Lakes), 6-0

Tyler Holste (Kittatinny) p. Max Schmalz (Kinnelon), 1:24

Luca Toriello (Butler) p. Anthony Bacigalupo (Jefferson), 3:13

215 pounds

Peter Delaportas (Jefferson) p. Zach Greifelt (Kittatinny), 1:24

Laith Ahmad (Wayne Hills) p. Jeyss Abreu (Vernon/Wallkill Valley), 1:25

Andy Sanchez (Pompton Lakes) p. Shamar Haygood (Butler), 2:52

JJ Wohlers (North Warren) p. Izayer Gedeon (Manchester), 2:00

285 pounds

Dylan Patscher (Jefferson) p. Emir Yilmaz (Butler), 0:06

Matthew Lehman (Wayne Hills) p. Mohamad Ismael (Manchester), 1:50

Shane Saulnier (Vernon) d. Zaac Nelson (Kinnelon), 6-2

Ty Eldred (Kittatinny) p. John Sanchez (Pompton Lakes), 0:22

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Wrestling: Kittatinny bounces back to win District 4 crown, sends nine to regions