Software

Weekly AiThority Roundup: Biggest Machine Learning, Robotic And Automation Updates – Week 3

By AiT Analyst
aithority.com
 4 days ago

This is your AI Weekly Roundup today. We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and...

aithority.com

Phys.org

Flexible supercapacitors could boost battery life for Internet of Things

Smartwatches, fitness trackers and other Internet of Things devices could get a significant boost to their battery life thanks to new, environmentally friendly energy research from the University of Surrey's Advanced Technology Institute (ATI) and the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), Brazil. In a paper published in the journal Nanoscale,...
ENGINEERING
HackerNoon

How to Achieve Better Caching Efficiency in Data Applications like Presto

This article introduces a new hashing algorithm for soft affinity scheduling, consistent hashing, to address the problem when cluster size changes. Running Presto with Alluxio is gaining popularity in the community. It avoids long latency reading data from remote storage by utilizing SSD or memory to cache hot datasets close to Presto workers. Presto supports hash-based soft affinity scheduling to enforce that only one or two copies of the same data are cached in the entire cluster, which improves cache efficiency by allowing more hot data cached locally. The current hashing algorithm used, however, does not work well when cluster size changes. This article introduces a new hashing algorithm for soft affinity scheduling, consistent hashing, to address this problem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence built on wireless signals

Multi-layer programmable metasurfaces can be used to construct diffractive neural networks in which radio waves are directly processed. Wireless sensing and communication technology is a dominant feature of modern life - from mobile phones to broadcast television to wireless networks - and is based on the manipulation of radio waves1, electromagnetic waves with frequencies ranging from 30 Hz to 300 GHz. Processing the information carried by radio waves typically requires converting them into electronic signals and computing with electronic processors. However, the increasing demand for high-speed sensing and high-throughput transmission creates challenges for such an approach, and alternative techniques will be required to effectively process radio-wave signals in the next generation of wireless sensing and communication systems.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Rohde & Schwarz, VIAVI to Offer Integrated Solution for Testing of O-RAN RUs

Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) and Viavi Solutions this week announced they have partnered to offer an integrated solution for conformance testing of O-RAN Radio Units (O-RUs). The two companies, leaders in wireless communication test and active in specifications development in the O-RAN ALLIANCE, have combined their industry-leading capabilities. Central to the joint solution is the O-RU Test Manager which provides a seamless user experience.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Ai Weekly Roundup#Fintech#Ai Daily Roundup#Jpmorgan Chase#Toshiba#Ciena Build#Quantum Key Distribution#Qkd#Gbps#Vmware#Crowdai Crowdai#Crada#Afrl#Isr#Nextplay Technologies
makeuseof.com

What Is PostgreSQL and How Can It Improve Your Programming Projects?

There are many types of database, but Relational and NoSQL are more common than any other. Relational databases typically use SQL—Structured Query Language—to access data from one or more related tables. PostgresSQL is one of the most common relational database systems. But why is PostgreSQL so popular, and...
SOFTWARE
scitechdaily.com

Enhancing Mind-Bending Simulations of Curved Space With Qubits

One of the mind-bending ideas that physicists and mathematicians have come up with is that space itself—not just objects in space—can be curved. When space curves (as happens dramatically near a black hole), sizes and directions defy normal intuition. Something as straightforward as defining a straight line requires careful consideration.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Why OpenTelemetry Should Matter to Network and Systems Admins

"The network" isn't just YOUR network any more, it's the cloud-based service you use. The need for monitoring, observing, or grokking, is the same, and OpenTelemetry is the industry's answer to that need. To maintain a solid grip on the environment, you need metrics (however you collect them); events (regardless of the layer of the OSI they travel on); logs (individual or aggregated) and traces (yes, traces) i.e. "MELT"
SOFTWARE
zmescience.com

Artificial Intelligence is Changing How We Learn Foreign Languages

Learning a foreign language can be tricky. Although a handful of lucky individuals naturally possess the ability to pick up a new dialect within a short period of time, most of us find the process to be challenging and intensive. The good news is that online tutors can provide valuable...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

How to become an AI engineer

Computers can calculate complex equations, detect patterns, and solve problems faster than the human brain ever could. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the science of making intelligent machines and computer programs. AI engineers are at the forefront of that field. AI comprises multiple subfields, including machine learning, which is one of...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Brazilian academics create automated fake news detection platform

A group of Brazilian researchers has created a web platform that is able to identify false information online in an automated manner. Developed by academics at the Center for Mathematical Sciences Applied to Industry (CeMEAI), the system uses a combination of statistical models and machine learning techniques to establish whether a specific content in Brazilian Portuguese is likely to be false. Initial tests suggest the platform is able to detect fake news with a 96% accuracy.
INTERNET
MotorTrend Magazine

Robot Future: Hyundai Explores How Humans Will Interact With Machines

Can you imagine a future where a robot is part of your day-to-day life? Where your furniture could move around the house by itself at your whim? Or when you wouldn't have to throw out the trash because the trashcan would do it for you? Does this all sound too far-fetched? Look around you. Little by little robots have been spidering their way into our world, and we can see even more changes coming sooner than you think.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Genetic circuit design automation with Cello 2.0

Cells interact with their environment, communicate among themselves, track time and make decisions through functions controlled by natural regulatory genetic circuits consisting of interacting biological components. Synthetic programmable circuits used in therapeutics and other applications can be automatically designed by computer-aided tools. The Cello software designs the DNA sequences for programmable circuits based on a high-level software description and a library of characterized DNA parts representing Boolean logic gates. This process allows for design specification reuse, modular DNA part library curation and formalized circuit transformations based on experimental data. This protocol describes Cello 2.0, a freely available cross-platform software written in Java. Cello 2.0 enables flexible descriptions of the logic gates' structure and their mathematical models representing dynamic behavior, new formal rules for describing the placement of gates in a genome, a new graphical user interface, support for Verilog 2005 syntax and a connection to the SynBioHub parts repository software environment. Collectively, these features expand Cello's capabilities beyond Escherichia coli plasmids to new organisms and broader genetic contexts, including the genome. Designing circuits with Cello 2.0 produces an abstract Boolean network from a Verilog file, assigns biological parts to each node in the Boolean network, constructs a DNA sequence and generates highly structured and annotated sequence representations suitable for downstream processing and fabrication, respectively. The result is a sequence implementing the specified Boolean function in the organism and predictions of circuit performance. Depending on the size of the design space and users' expertise, jobs may take minutes or hours to complete.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Best online computer forensics degrees 2022: Top picks

The ever-increasing number of data applications and cyberattacks has created a massive demand for information security professionals. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects information security analysts to be one of the fastest-growing occupations in the country between 2020 and 2030. With a computer forensics degree, graduates can qualify for these...
BURLINGTON, VT
TechCrunch

Automata expands its lab automation ambitions with $40M B round

When we last talked with Automata in 2019, the company had just raised a $7.4M A round and was focusing on developing and deploying its Eva robotic arm, which could be used for a variety of common tasks: moving glass around, performing simple samples, that sort of thing. But they soon found that life as a robot provider for small, highly individual projects and labs wasn’t a viable business model.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

This is the reason Demis Hassabis started DeepMind

In March 2016 Demis Hassabis, CEO and cofounder of DeepMind, was in Seoul, South Korea, watching his company’s AI make history. AlphaGo, a computer program trained to master the ancient board game Go, played a five-game match against Lee Sedol, a top Korean pro with the second-highest number of international championship wins to his name at the time. Many consider Go the world’s most complex board game; it takes years to master.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Neural network approaches for solving SchrÃ¶dinger equation in arbitrary quantum wells

In this work we approach the SchrÃ¶dinger equation in quantum wells with arbitrary potentials, using the machine learning technique. Two neural networks with different architectures are proposed and trained using a set of potentials, energies, and wave functions previously generated with the classical finite element method. Three accuracy indicators have been proposed for testing the estimates given by the neural networks. The networks are trained by the gradient descent method and the training validation is done with respect to a large training data set. The two networks are then tested for two different potential data sets and the results are compared. Several cases with analytical potential have also been solved.
MATHEMATICS
ZDNet

Stanford University uses AI computing to cut DNA sequencing down to five hours

A Stanford University-led research team has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest DNA sequencing technique using AI computing to accelerate workflow speed. The research, led by Dr Euan Ashley, professor of medicine, genetics and biomedical data science at Stanford School of Medicine, in collaboration with Nvidia, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Google, Baylor College of Medicine, and the University of California, achieved sequencing in just five hours and two minutes.
COMPUTERS

