California 5th-grade parents upset over camp sleeping arrangements; school investigating

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sandra Mitchell
 4 days ago

LOS ALAMITOS, Ca. ( KTLA ) – A group of parents at Weaver Elementary School in Los Alamitos, California, are upset with the Los Alamitos Unified School District after learning about sleeping arrangements at a school-organized science camp in San Bernardino County.

According to the parents, their fifth-grade girls said that some of the biologically male counselors at Camp Pali in San Bernardino who use they/them pronouns spent three nights sleeping in cabins with the young girls.

“I contacted the school and asked them if they were able to confirm that there was not a man actually sleeping in the same cabin as the girls. They were not able to confirm that,” added parent Rachel Sandoval.

“No parent should feel the way I feel after knowing what could have happened to my daughter,” said parent Suzy Johnson.

Emmi Teige, assistant director of Camp Pali, confirmed that the camp’s staffers are placed “in cabins they identify with,” and said this policy was in accordance with California law.

The parents said they are not accusing anyone of a crime, but they are upset that the school district did not let them know about the camp policy.

A spokesperson for the school district told KTLA that all complaints and concerns will be taken seriously. The district has also launched an investigation.

Parents now say they just want others to be informed of the policy so that they can make decisions for their own families.

“If I was aware of it and I had initialed something saying this was going to be done at this outdoor science camp, I would have kept my child home,” said Johnson.

