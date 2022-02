EDISON – The Planning Board has been charged to take a look at four properties along Route 27 to determine if the areas are qualified as areas in need of redevelopment. The properties include an acupuncture business at 2080 Route 27 next to a vacant diner at 2068 Route 27 across the street from Pines Manor; a vacant residence at 2 Schuyler Dr. across the street from Festival Plaza; and the vacant furniture store at 1810 Route 27 at the corner of Plainfield Avenue.

EDISON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO