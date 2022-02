By Sabrina Franza CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News/AP) — Parents will have to wait a little longer for COVID-19 for their toddlers after Pfizer on Friday postponed its Food and Drug Administration application for kids under 5. The FDA delayed a meeting about the vaccine children younger than 5, which was originally scheduled to take place next week. The agency said it wants to see more data from Pfizer before proceeding. CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza spoke Friday with some disappointed parents who just want to get back to normal as soon as possible. “My daughter made me this Valentine, because she said, ‘Mommy, you work...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO