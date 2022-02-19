ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Turnovers plague Parker in loss to Madison East

By Gazette staff
MADISON

Despite producing its highest offensive output of the season, the Janesville Parker girls basketball team lost its regular-season finale on Saturday.

Ava Ehrlinger scored 33 points and Kylah McCullers added 20 to lead Madison East to an 80-53 Big Eight Conference win over the Vikings.

Parker (1-23, 1-17) trailed by 11 at halftime and couldn’t cut into the deficit during the second half.

“We had way too many live-ball turnovers and gave up too many offensive rebounds,” first-year Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “It’s the same old problem for us. We continue to struggle with the full-court press. I would say the majority of Ehrlinger’s points came off of turnovers.

“Offensively, we’re hitting our peak. And when we take care of the basketball, we’re doing a good job of setting up the offense and executing it.”

Alyssa Ayers scored 20 points to lead Parker, while teammate Ava Ahrens-Egger added 11.

Parker, seeded 17th, will play at 16th-seeded Racine Horlick at 7 p.m. Tuesday to open WIAA Division 1 tournament play.

EAST 80, PARKER 53

Parker (53)—White 0-2-2; Ayers 6-7-20; Simmons 3-0-6; Riley 0-2-2; Jones 1-0-2; Ahrens-Egger 4-2-11; Miller 3-4-10. Totals: 17-17-53.

East (80)—Ehrlinger 13-7-33; Daff 0-1-1; McCullers 6-7-20; Konya 1-0-2; Striegl 1-1-3; Jones 7-2-16; Williams 0-1-1; Anderson 1-1-4. Totals: 29-20-80.

Halftime—East 30, Parker 19. Three-point goals—Parker 2 (Ayers, Ahrens-Egger), East 2 (Anderson, McCullers). Free throws missed—Parker 10, East 10. Total fouls—Parker 22, East 17. Fouled out—Miller.

