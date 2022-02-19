Turnovers plague Parker in loss to Madison East

MADISON

Despite producing its highest offensive output of the season, the Janesville Parker girls basketball team lost its regular-season finale on Saturday.

Ava Ehrlinger scored 33 points and Kylah McCullers added 20 to lead Madison East to an 80-53 Big Eight Conference win over the Vikings.

Parker (1-23, 1-17) trailed by 11 at halftime and couldn’t cut into the deficit during the second half.

“We had way too many live-ball turnovers and gave up too many offensive rebounds,” first-year Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “It’s the same old problem for us. We continue to struggle with the full-court press. I would say the majority of Ehrlinger’s points came off of turnovers.

“Offensively, we’re hitting our peak. And when we take care of the basketball, we’re doing a good job of setting up the offense and executing it.”

Alyssa Ayers scored 20 points to lead Parker, while teammate Ava Ahrens-Egger added 11.

Parker, seeded 17th, will play at 16th-seeded Racine Horlick at 7 p.m. Tuesday to open WIAA Division 1 tournament play.

EAST 80, PARKER 53

Parker (53)—White 0-2-2; Ayers 6-7-20; Simmons 3-0-6; Riley 0-2-2; Jones 1-0-2; Ahrens-Egger 4-2-11; Miller 3-4-10. Totals: 17-17-53.

East (80)—Ehrlinger 13-7-33; Daff 0-1-1; McCullers 6-7-20; Konya 1-0-2; Striegl 1-1-3; Jones 7-2-16; Williams 0-1-1; Anderson 1-1-4. Totals: 29-20-80.

Halftime—East 30, Parker 19. Three-point goals—Parker 2 (Ayers, Ahrens-Egger), East 2 (Anderson, McCullers). Free throws missed—Parker 10, East 10. Total fouls—Parker 22, East 17. Fouled out—Miller.