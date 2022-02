LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — A small plane made an emergency landing in Loudoun County near Dulles International Airport Tuesday afternoon. According to Virginia Stae Police, troopers responded to a small, private plane that "crash-landed" in the 21,500 block of Megawatt Drive in Ashburn around 4:52 p.m. The single-wing 1977 Cessna was flying from New Jersey to the Dulles International Airport when it began experiencing mechanical problems, according to state police.

DULLES, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO