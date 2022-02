After spending time on the rosters of three NFL teams over the past two seasons, former Auburn guard Marquel Harrell is headed for the USFL this spring. The Michigan Panthers selected Harrell with the eighth pick in the 22nd round of the USFL’s inaugural draft on Wednesday. Harrell was chosen in the first of the two rounds devoted to guards in the spring football league’s two-day draft in Birmingham.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO