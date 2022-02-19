IU announces changes to masking policy, offers free masks

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Masks will soon be optional for students and staff at all Indiana University’s campuses. According to the university, the change aligns with the anticipated expiration of state and county public health orders on March 4, the same day the school goes mask optional.

While masking won’t be required, IU says they will be offering free KN95 or N95 masks weekly as supplies are available. They add that this goes along with the surgical masks that are offered at most building entrances.

Officials say the change comes as a result of COVID-19 cases declining rapidly at IU and throughout the state.

Classrooms, residence halls, dining spaces, building common areas and IU Athletics venues are all examples of indoor spaces where mask use will be optional. They add that masks will continue to be worn in health care settings and research spaces.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).