ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

IU announces changes to masking policy, offers free masks

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6zZg_0eJceqNq00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Masks will soon be optional for students and staff at all Indiana University’s campuses. According to the university, the change aligns with the anticipated expiration of state and county public health orders on March 4, the same day the school goes mask optional.

While masking won’t be required, IU says they will be offering free KN95 or N95 masks weekly as supplies are available. They add that this goes along with the surgical masks that are offered at most building entrances.

Indiana Department of Health eases up on COVID-19 guidelines

Officials say the change comes as a result of COVID-19 cases declining rapidly at IU and throughout the state.

Classrooms, residence halls, dining spaces, building common areas and IU Athletics venues are all examples of indoor spaces where mask use will be optional. They add that masks will continue to be worn in health care settings and research spaces.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Home intruder murders woman, still on the run

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead and a homeowner wounded early Monday morning in Madison County. Investigation revealed an armed suspect came into a home on Willis Branch Road shortly before 4:30 a.m., firing shots and killing a woman inside. KSP says the intruder […]
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N95 Masks#College#Indiana University#Iu Athletics#Eyewitness News
Albert Lea Tribune

School district outlines changes in masking, quarantine policies

Albert Lea Area Schools released more details Wednesday about changes in the district’s mask policy that will begin next week. A press release stated the district continues to modify and adjust its preparedness plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate the potential for COVID transmission in the schools.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Eater

Nine Chicago Hospital Food Vendors and Cafeterias Failed Multiple Safety Inspections in 2021

As Chicago’s COVID-19 case rates continue to drop and city officials dangle the possibility of lifting mask and vaccine mandates by the end of the month, hospitals and health care workers may soon see some relief after nearly two years of pandemic turmoil. But even as hospitalization rates decline, city inspectors have uncovered a different problem for health care institutions: food safety.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Experts say Indiana close to endemic phase of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting next week there are some big changes coming to how Indiana deals with COVID-19 at schools, long-term care facilities, and hospitals. That move has raised some questions about when the pandemic will be officially over. Medical experts said we’re getting close to entering the endemic phase of COVID-19 where the virus becomes […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman allegedly held at gunpoint after hit and run

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says that after an alleged hit and run, a woman claimed she was being held at gunpoint sometime after the car accident happened. On February 19, around 9:52 a.m. MPD says it was called out to a hit and run on 39 North Harrig Street. The hit […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Former employee of Vincennes business arrested for burglary

KNOX Co., Ind. (WEHT) — Vincennes Police are investigating a burglary at a business from Valentine’s Day. On Monday February 14th, officers responded to Discount Tobacco along with the business owners to find money and other items were missing. The owners told VPD $900 was missing along with merchandise. Officers watched surveillance video from the […]
VINCENNES, IN
WOMI Owensboro

We’re All Guilty Of Breaking This Indiana Parking Lot Law

Next time you go to the store, look in the parking lot to see how many people are breaking the law in Indiana. Let me paint a picture for you real fast... You go to the store and are looking for a parking space. There's a nice opening where you can either pull into a parking spot or you can pull through that spot and park in the parking spot in front of that so you don't have to back out when you leave. Go to any parking lot in Indiana and you will likely see a sight like this:
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Woman found rocking in a car

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – MPD says they arrested an impaired woman in a grocery store parking lot. MPD says on February 18 the driver of a blue car was driving through a Kroger parking lot and was reported to be very impaired, nearly hitting multiple vehicles. MPD says that law enforcement officials saw the reported […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged for breaking into a Jasper home wearing gorilla mask

DUBOIS, Co. Ind. (WEHT) — A Jasper man is facing several charges after police said he broke into a home wearing a gorilla mask stealing several items including a gun. Jasper Police were alerted Monday of a residential burglary that happened Sunday. Officers watched surveillance video that showed 36-year-old Kyle Coleman wearing a gorilla mask […]
JASPER, IN
WHEC TV-10

Local businesses, organizations updating mask and vax policies following Hochul announcement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With the announcement that the New York State indoor "mask-or-proof-of-vaccination" mandate lifted, businesses and organizations in Monroe County are announcing changes as well. In most healthcare settings, nursing homes, prisons, airports and bus stations, masks are still required. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello tweeted Wednesday...
ROCHESTER, NY
NottinghamMD.com

Archdiocese of Baltimore announces optional masking policy effective February 14

BALTIMORE, MD—The Archdiocese of Baltimore on Friday announced that, beginning on Monday, February 14, the Department of Catholic Schools will transition all archdiocesan schools, where jurisdictions allow, to parental choice when it comes to masking and implement an optional masking standard. For students, this option will be based on parental choice. Staff and visitors will also have the option to … Continue reading "Archdiocese of Baltimore announces optional masking policy effective February 14" The post Archdiocese of Baltimore announces optional masking policy effective February 14 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy