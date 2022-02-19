Helicopter crashes just off crowded Miami Beach

A helicopter crashed into the ocean just off Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, cops said.

The splashdown occurred at around 1:10 p.m. near 10th St., Miami Beach police said.

Video posted by the police department shows the small aircraft descending rapidly as beachgoers enjoyed the surf and sun.

No casualties were reported.

The two people in the helicopter were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

It is not currently known what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration has responded to the scene.

Police closed a portion of the beach as authorities investigate the incident.