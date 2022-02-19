ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Helicopter crashes just off crowded Miami Beach

By Conor Skelding
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A helicopter crashed into the ocean just off Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, cops said.

The splashdown occurred at around 1:10 p.m. near 10th St., Miami Beach police said.

Video posted by the police department shows the small aircraft descending rapidly as beachgoers enjoyed the surf and sun.

No casualties were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBxGu_0eJcejRz00
The two people in the helicopter were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMvkD_0eJcejRz00
It is not currently known what caused the crash.

Two occupants of the helicopter were transported in stable condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has responded to the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Police closed a portion of the beach as authorities investigate the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Ukraine separatists ask for Russia's help as Kyiv drafts men

KYIV/DONETSK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Separatists in Ukraine asked for Russian help to repel "aggression" on Wednesday and Kyiv announced compulsory military service and a state of emergency as the West slapped more sanctions on Moscow in a bid to stop an all-out invasion. In one of the worst post-Cold...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami Beach, FL
Accidents
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine? To rewrite the post-Cold War order

Following weeks of tension along the border between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetorical animus toward Ukrainian sovereignty has finally boiled over. The waiting game seems to be ending, that smoke is looking more and more like fire, and Russian troops are rolling into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The West can’t say we weren’t warned.
POLITICS
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Biden moves ahead with sanctions on company behind Nord Stream pipeline

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was moving ahead with sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after blocking such measures last year using a national security waiver. "Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Surf#Aircraft#Splashdown#Traffic Accident#Jackson Memorial Hospital
Reuters

Hostage taker in Amsterdam Apple store dies of his injuries

AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The man who held a customer hostage at gunpoint at an Amsterdam Apple store has died of the injuries he sustained during his arrest, public prosecutors said on Wednesday. Police stopped the man, identified as a 27-year-old from Amsterdam, by running into him forcefully with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy