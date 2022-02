Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 18-10; Liberty 20-9 The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 0-5 against the Liberty Flames since January of 2019, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Eagles and Liberty will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. Liberty will be strutting in after a victory while Florida Gulf Coast will be stumbling in from a loss.

