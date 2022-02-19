Jeffers scores 17 to carry Radford past High Point 66-64

STORRS — Dan Hurley has accomplished plenty in his four seasons as head coach of the UConn men’s basketball team. He has brought the program back from irrelevancy, practically eliminating the 20-point blowouts that had become commonplace in the few years before his arrival. The program has gradually improved each year of his tenure, making the NCAA tournament last season and residing in the Top 25 for much of this one en route to a guaranteed second straight trip to the Big Dance.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO