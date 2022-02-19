Jeffers scores 17 to carry Radford past High Point 66-64

SALTVILLE — Home-court advantage played big for Northwood on Tuesday. The Panthers (16-6) controlled the tempo on their home floor on the way to a 58-55 win over J.I. Burton in the quarterfinal round of the Region 1D boys basketball tournament. Northwood advanced to Thursday’s Region 1D semifinals at...
Auburn used a trio of double-digit scorers to earn its second straight trip the AHSAA Final Four with a 53-42 victory over Central-Phenix City in Tuesday Southeast Regional championship girls play at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum. Eighth-grader Kelsi Andrews led the Class 7A No. 10 Tigers (20-6) with 16 points,...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, helping No. 24 Alabama rally from a nine-point deficit in the first half before holding off Vanderbilt 74-72. Alabama has won four of five. The Crimson Tide had to shake off a cold-shooting first half. They also had to […]
KELLAN Grady is may be a collegiate athlete but he's already nicknamed "Granddad" among peers due to his experience in basketball. Grady started his college career at Davidson where his favorite NBA player Stephen Curry also played before transferring to the University of Kentucky after four years. Who is Kellan...
Livingstone College and St. Augustine took care of their rivals to start Day Two of the CIAA Tournament.
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jacksonville State men's basketball team topped Bellarmine 82-67 on Sunday night inside Freedom Hall. With the win, the Gamecocks (18-9, 11-3) are now a game up on the Knights (16-12, 10-4) in the ASUN West standings. Jacksonville State finished the game 15-of-31 (48.4%) from three-point...
A year ago, Trinity Washington watched from afar as the Eastern View girls basketball team struggled through a COVID-tinged season. Like many athletes at the height of the pandemic, Washington decided not to play last season over concerns regarding the potential spread of the virus. Without their point guard, the...
STORRS — Dan Hurley has accomplished plenty in his four seasons as head coach of the UConn men’s basketball team. He has brought the program back from irrelevancy, practically eliminating the 20-point blowouts that had become commonplace in the few years before his arrival. The program has gradually improved each year of his tenure, making the NCAA tournament last season and residing in the Top 25 for much of this one en route to a guaranteed second straight trip to the Big Dance.
BRISTOL, Va. — It’s that time of the year for the championship- hungry Gate City girls basketball team, to the continual misfortune of Virginia High. The visiting Lady Blue Devils opened Region 2D play Tuesday night with a 65-47 thumping of Virginia High at the Bearcat Den, ending the home team’s season for the third year in a row.
CLINTWOOD — The game’s first 30 points belonged to Ridgeview. It was very much the Lady Wolfpack’s night. Ridgeview kept Richlands off the scoreboard until the second quarter and wound up cruising to a 58-26 triumph in Tuesday’s Region 2D girls basketball quarterfinals. In other 2D...
The 2022 Central Connecticut Conference boys basketball tournament tips off Thursday, Feb. 24 with first-round games at the sites of the higher seeds and will conclude Thursday, March 3 with the championship at Enfield High School. Enfield is playing host for Saturday's quarterfinals and Tuesday's semifinals, as well. UConn recruit...
JACKSONVILLE — The Decatur Heritage boys got smacked in the mouth early in Tuesday’s Northeast Regional finals and trailed by 14 points. Instead of hitting the panic button, the Eagles kept the faith and beat Faith Christian of Anniston, 43-41, to advance to the Class 1A state tournament next week.
East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel fired in 37 points in Tuesday’s Region 2B tournament 60-51 win over Strasburg to become the all-time leading scorer in VHSL history. Going into the game, the senior needed 35 points to eclipse former Gate City star Mac McClung’s career record of 2,801. Nickel, a North Carolina signee, got the mark on a breakaway dunk near the end of the game.
Athens, TN-(WDEF-TV) Hannah Jones hit a lay-in with roughly 10 seconds to play to lift Bradley Central to a 37-36 win over McMinn County in the finals of their district tournament. It was the Bearettes 12th straight district tournament title. Bradley Central built an 11 point lead in the third...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Local area high schools competed for district championships in girls and boys basketball on Monday and Tuesday. In Division 1, District 4-4A, Farragut and Bearden girls basketball played for the title. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Farragut, 62-50 to win their third consecutive district title. Emily Gonzalez finished with 17 points on the game, earning tournament MVP. Farragut was led by senior guard Avery Strickland, who scored 24 points in the title game.
Menchville and Woodside won Class 5 Region B quarterfinal games on Tuesday at Norview High to advance. Menchville beat Bethel 56-40 to set up a rematch against top-seed Kecoughtan. The two teams played two memorable games earlier this season — both won by Kecoughtan — including an overtime thriller last month. The semifinal match-up will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Scope. Woodside beat Norview ...
Former TCU Horned Frog Khari Coleman has announced his commitment for the upcoming college football season. On Tuesday, from his Instagram account, Coleman announced that he will head to the SEC to join Lane Kiffin and become an Ole Miss Rebel. A New Orleans native, Coleman was the No. 48...
