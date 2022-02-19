ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delonte West working towards Big3 comeback story after falling on hard times

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 4 days ago

Delonte West is shooting for a spot in the Big 3.

The 38-year old, who has fallen on hard times due to substance abuse and mental health struggles, was spotted by TMZ training at the Pat The Roc Basketball Academy in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The outlet reports that he’s getting back into shape in hopes of joining Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league over the summer.

A video on Twitter shows West hitting a few shots and looking good in doing so.

West was last heard from in October, when he was arrested in Boynton Beach, Florida, for cursing at officers while holding two open containers of alcohol. He faced charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication and having an open container.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJGVR_0eJce84T00
Delonte West

West had been in rehab, and later working at the rehab center he attended, following help from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who was once West’s boss, after footage of him on the street went viral in early 2020.

His NBA career ended in 2012 but West last played pro basketball in 2015.

Getting back into basketball would be a positive step for West, who has dealt with bipolar disorder.

