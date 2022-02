The Minnesota Timberwolves emerged from the 2014 and 2015 NBA Drafts with two young players believed to be core pieces for the franchise’s future: Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine. Towns and LaVine, along with Andrew Wiggins, who arrived in Minnesota via a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, looked like one of the more promising trios in the league. However, it was not meant to be, as Wiggins and LaVine were ultimately traded from the Timberwolves, leaving Towns as the last man standing from that young core. However, Towns and his two young teammates had a plan, now unfulfilled, to put Minnesota back on the basketball map, as reported by The Athletic.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO