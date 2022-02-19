ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maverick Natural Resources makes buy from ConocoPhillips

By Mella McEwen
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending approximately $20 billion to greatly expand its Permian Basin footprint with the acquisition of Concho Resources and Shell’s Permian assets, ConocoPhillips is making some adjustments to its portfolio. In a recent earnings call, ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told analysts that last year the company...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

