MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunshine will stick around for today, allowing our temperatures to warm up into the middle 60′s after a cold start to the morning. Temperatures will continue to rise as we go throughout the remainder of the week, reaching into the 70′s for Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures for the morning will climb into the mid and upper 30′s for Thursday and Friday, with Saturday morning reaching into the mid 40′s.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 13 DAYS AGO