A Fort Myers man shot at an apartment complex on Grand Avenue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was shot in the shoulder area and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to FMPD.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating the shooting which occurred at 2810 Grand Avenue.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex and remains an active investigation, according to FMPD.

According to a FMPD tweet, all parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the community.

There are no further details available at this time.