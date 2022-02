Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) blocks Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) during Super Bowl LVI. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Two players for the Cincinnati Bengals were issued fines on Saturday in conjunction with actions they took during last weekend's Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

The league fined defensive back Vernon Hargreaves $5,555 for coming off the bench in street clothes to celebrate with teammates at the two-minute warning. Hargreaves was inactive for Sunday's game.