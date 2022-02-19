ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Brockington leads, Iowa State shoots past Oklahoma, 75-54

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eJccjfF00

Izaiah Brockington scored 22 points and Iowa State had the hot hand from the field as the Cyclones turned away Oklahoma, 75-54 on Saturday.

Brockington hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and led an Iowa State offense that hit 33 of 49 field-goal attempts (67.3%), including 8 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Groves brothers staked Oklahoma to an 8-0 lead to start the game. Jacob Groves hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Tanner Groves added two free throws in the first two minutes. But after a cold start that included misses by Tyrese Hunter and a missed layup by Brockington, Iowa State went on a 7-0 run that put it in front 12-10, and by intermission the Cyclones were in front 40-25.

Jordan Goldwire's 3-pointer with 13:21 left in the game pulled the Sooners within five, 49-44. The Cyclones reeled off a 15-0 run that started with a Hunter 3 and included three straight field goals by Brockington to take a 74-52 lead with 2:27 left to put the game out of reach.

Hunter hit 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 4 from long range, to add 14 points with seven assists for Iowa State (18-9, 5-9 Big 12). Aljaz Kunc added 11 points.

Jalen Hill and Goldwire both scored 15 points to lead Oklahoma (14-13, 4-10), which shot 21 of 43 (48.8%) from the floor. Jacob Groves hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 11.

Iowa State plays host to West Virginia on Wednesday.

Oklahoma, which has lost six of its last seven games, travels to No. 11 Texas Tech Tuesday.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine separatists ask for Russia's help as Kyiv drafts men

KYIV/DONETSK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Separatists in Ukraine asked for Russian help to repel "aggression" on Wednesday and Kyiv announced compulsory military service and a state of emergency as the West slapped more sanctions on Moscow in a bid to stop an all-out invasion. In one of the worst post-Cold...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
Iowa Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine? To rewrite the post-Cold War order

Following weeks of tension along the border between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetorical animus toward Ukrainian sovereignty has finally boiled over. The waiting game seems to be ending, that smoke is looking more and more like fire, and Russian troops are rolling into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The West can’t say we weren’t warned.
POLITICS
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Biden moves ahead with sanctions on company behind Nord Stream pipeline

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was moving ahead with sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after blocking such measures last year using a national security waiver. "Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclones#Sooners#Texas Tech#Ap
Reuters

Hostage taker in Amsterdam Apple store dies of his injuries

AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The man who held a customer hostage at gunpoint at an Amsterdam Apple store has died of the injuries he sustained during his arrest, public prosecutors said on Wednesday. Police stopped the man, identified as a 27-year-old from Amsterdam, by running into him forcefully with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy