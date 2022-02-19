ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Rogers leads Wagner past Central Connecticut 78-68

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eJccdMt00

Raekwon Rogers had a career-high 26 points as Wagner topped Central Connecticut 78-68 on Saturday.

Alex Morales had 18 points and six rebounds for Wagner (19-3, 13-1 Northeast Conference). Jahbril Price Noel added 14 points. Will Martinez had six assists.

Nigel Scantlebury had 20 points for the Blue Devils (7-21, 4-11). Andre Snoddy added 13 points and seven rebounds. Joe Ostrowsky had 11 points.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils on the season. Wagner defeated Central Connecticut 54-52 on Feb. 3.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Allen, McNair lead New Mexico State past Seattle U 68-55

SEATTLE (AP) — Teddy Allen finished with 19 points and five assists, Will McNair Jr. added 14 points and 14 rebounds and New Mexico State pulled away late to beat Seattle University 68-55. With the victory, the Aggies (23-4, 13-2) claim sole possession of first place in the Western Athletic Conference. Allen scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points to guide New Mexico State to a 31-28 lead at halftime. Allen scored the first two baskets of the second half to push the lead to seven. Johnny McCants sank a 3-pointer to spark a 12-3 game-ending run. Sir’Jabari Rice hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. Darrion Trammell had 24 points to pace the Redhawks (21-7, 12-3).
SEATTLE, WA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kuhns, Morgan lead Greensburg Central Catholic past Chartiers-Houston

The more patient Greensburg Central Catholic became with Chartiers-Houston’s 2-1-2 press, the wider the margin got in the teams’ playoff opener. Fourth-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic found ways around the defense and threaded the ball to Bailey Kuhns and Mya Morgan for backdoor layups and turnaround jumpers. Then, it...
GREENSBURG, PA
ABC News

Sources: Los Angeles Rams expected to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN. Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.
NFL
ABC News

Jevon Carter to sign with Milwaukee Bucks after clearing waivers, agents say

Guard Jevon Carter plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers, agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of Priority Sports told ESPN on Tuesday. The Nets waived Carter upon reaching an agreement with free agent guard Goran Dragic on Monday. Carter is the second perimeter player this month to choose the Bucks after being waived by the Nets, joining DeAndre' Bembry.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Central Connecticut#The Blue Devils#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
ABC News

Kobe Bryant card latest basketball card to break $2 million threshold for sale

A Kobe Bryant card was sold privately last week for $2 million, PWCC Marketplace announced Tuesday, the highest a Bryant card has ever brought. The sale is notable in that the card -- a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald -- is not a rookie card, nor does it boast an autograph or game-used memorabilia swatch.
NBA
Bangor Daily News

Guards lead Central past Woodland boys

Veteran guards can make a big difference in postseason basketball, as Bryce Burns and Simon Allen displayed at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday morning. The two senior guards combined for 47 points as No. 11 Central of Corinth scored its second straight tournament upset with a 63-45 victory over No. 3 Woodland in a Class C North quarterfinal.
BANGOR, ME
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints are making yet another change at kicker. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Brett Maher has been placed on waivers. This past season, New Orleans used four different kickers. At first, Aldrick Rosas was the starter for the Saints. He then lost the job to Cody Parkey.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy