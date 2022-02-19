ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Jeffers scores 17 to carry Radford past High Point 66-64

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eJccEUq00

Josiah Jeffers registered 17 points as Radford edged past High Point 66-64 on Saturday.

Artese Stapleton had 15 points for Radford (10-16, 6-8 Big South Conference). Dravon Mangum added 11 points. Chyree Walker had eight rebounds.

Bryan Hart, who was second on the Highlanders in scoring heading into the contest with 9 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).

Zach Austin had 24 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (11-17, 5-9), who have now lost four games in a row. John-Michael Wright added 13 points and six rebounds. Alex Holt had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Highlanders leveled the season series against the Panthers. High Point defeated Radford 63-58 on Jan. 26.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
ABC News

Stephen Curry hits 16 3s to win All-Star Game MVP; LeBron James nails game-winner

CLEVELAND -- The two kids from Akron stole the show at Sunday night's All-Star Game. Stephen Curry put on a shooting clinic all night, hitting 16 3-pointers and scoring 50 points, while LeBron James hit an absurd one-legged turnaround jumper to clinch the victory for Team LeBron over Team Durant, 163-160, in a game as exciting as the rest of this All-Star Weekend was not.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radford, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Basketball
Radford, VA
Basketball
Local
Virginia Basketball
Radford, VA
College Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Radford, VA
ABC News

Sources: Los Angeles Rams expected to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN. Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy