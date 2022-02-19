ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Gilyard II lifts Kansas City past North Dakota St. 85-71

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eJcc6WH00

Evan Gilyard II matched his career high with 33 points as Kansas City beat North Dakota State 85-71 on Saturday.

Gilyard II made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven assists.

Arkel Lamar tied a career high with 24 points and had seven rebounds for Kansas City (18-10, 11-5 Summit League). Josiah Allick added 19 points. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had six rebounds.

Sam Griesel had 21 points for the Bison (20-9, 12-5), whose six-game win streak ended. Rocky Kreuser added 12 points and nine rebounds. Grant Nelson had three blocks.

The Roos improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Kansas City defeated North Dakota State 80-77 on Jan. 20.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRC

Warrick scores 27 to lift NKU past Oakland 71-66

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) - Marques Warrick had 27 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 71-66 on Sunday. Adrian Nelson had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Norse (16-11, 12-6 Horizon League). Jamal Cain had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 11-6). Micah Parrish added 18...
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

Lindberg carries St. Thomas past North Dakota 84-74

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Ryan Lindberg scored 14 points, Brooks Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and St. Thomas (Minn.) beat North Dakota 84-74 on Tuesday to snap a 12-game losing streak. Riley Miller also scored 12 points for the Tommies (9-19, 3-13 Summit League). Parker Bjorklund...
GRAND FORKS, ND
ABC News

Sources: Los Angeles Rams expected to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN. Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy