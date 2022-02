After a shaky start to the season, the Florida baseball team has a chance to get back above .500 against North Florida on Wednesday. The Gators are coming off an 8-1 victory over the Stetson Hatters that settled some early-season hitting concerns for the team. Florida scored in four of the first five innings, establishing a healthy lead for the bullpen to work off of. Sophomore Timmy Manning started the game but only pitched one inning to get some confidence back before taking the mound again on Saturday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO