ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Estrada scores 21 to carry Hofstra over Northeastern 76-73

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eJcc2zN00

Aaron Estrada had 21 points as Hofstra edged past Northeastern 76-73 on Saturday.

Zach Cooks made the go-ahead layup with 8 seconds remaining and Estrada added two free throws for the final margin.

Darlinstone Dubar had 13 points for Hofstra (19-9, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Cooks added 12 points. Jalen Ray had 12 points.

Chris Doherty scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Huskies (7-19, 1-14). Jahmyl Telfort scored a season-high 22 points. Jason Strong had 17 points.

The Pride improved to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Hofstra defeated Northeastern 72-50 on Jan. 22.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Sources: Los Angeles Rams expected to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN. Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy