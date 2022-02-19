ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer leads E. Tennessee St. past The Citadel 77-67

Ledarrius Brewer had a season-high 29 points as East Tennessee State defeated The Citadel 77-67 on Saturday.

David Sloan had 13 points for East Tennessee State (14-15, 6-10 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Mohab Yasser added 12 points. Jordan King had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Citadel totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Tyler Moffe had 20 points for the Bulldogs (11-15, 5-10). Hayden Brown added 17 points and 18 rebounds. Rudy Fitzgibbons, III had 10 points.

The Buccaneers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. The Citadel defeated East Tennessee State 75-73 on Jan. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

