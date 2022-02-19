ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Inks two-year extension

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ruhwedel signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension with Pittsburgh on Saturday. Ruhwedel's...

www.cbssports.com

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins send Mark Friedman, two others to AHL affiliate

The Penguins made a trio of minor roster moves on Monday morning, sending forwards Drew O’Connor and Radim Zohorna and defenseman Mark Friedman to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. O’Connor had been on long-term injured reserve after he suffered an upper-body injury Jan. 15. He returned to...
NHL
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL free agency QB market: Projecting contracts, logical landing spots for Jameis Winston, other veterans

The NFL offseason has become increasingly dominated by quarterback movement -- both actual and rumored. This year figures to be no exception, with Tom Brady retiring, Aaron Rodgers undecided on his future and other big names like Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz potentially set for relocation. It's no surprise the trade market is the hot topic, either, because 2022 free agency isn't necessarily brimming with attractive QB options.
NFL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Skid hits three games

Talbot stopped 30 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Ottawa. Minnesota never led in this one and failed to tie it up after Thomas Chabot put Ottawa ahead 4-3 with his second goal against Talbot. The veteran goalie has dropped three consecutive starts while allowing four-plus goals in each. If Talbot continues to struggle, Kaapo Kahkonen could emerge as the clear starter in net for the Wild.
NHL
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
Chad Ruhwedel
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ruled out Wednesday

MacKinnon was ruled out of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon has averaged 20:42 of ice time -- 3:22 during the power play -- and tallied five points over the last five games. J.T. Compher is likely to see an expanded role in MacKinnon's absence. The 26-year-old's status will be updated once a timeline for recovery is released.
NHL
AllDolphins

Takeaways from the Dolphins Assistant Coaches Media Session

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel introduced his coaching staff Wednesday when the team conducted a media session with all the assistants at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Like literally. Not that he talked about each of the assistants one by one, but McDaniel made a general statement about...
NFL
#Penguin
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints are making yet another change at kicker. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Brett Maher has been placed on waivers. This past season, New Orleans used four different kickers. At first, Aldrick Rosas was the starter for the Saints. He then lost the job to Cody Parkey.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expects to play Friday

Brogdon (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Friday's matchup against Oklahoma City, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon missed significant time prior to the All-Star break and has appeared in just three games since Dec. 15. However, he participated in practice Wednesday and said afterward that he'd be able to suit up if the team's matchup against the Thunder was held Wednesday. While the Pacers will presumably see how Brogdon fares in the coming days before officially determining his status for Friday's game, he's trending in the right direction ahead of the second half of the season.
NBA
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
WFMJ.com

YSU Football: Two former Penguins drafted by USFL teams

Two former Youngstown State football players were taken in the first day of the USFL Draft. Offensive lineman Charles Baldwin, who played for the Penguins in 2018 was taken by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the seventh round. Cornerback David Rivers was taken by the New Jersey Generals in the tenth...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Matt Dermody: Reaches deal with Cubs

Dermody signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Feb. 8. Following a one-year stop in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions, Dermody will return to North America ahead of his age-31 season. The southpaw has previously appeared in the majors in the 2016, 2017 and 2020 seasons with the Blue Jays and Cubs, compiling a 5.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 29 career relief appearances. He'll likely open the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Iowa.
MLB
On3.com

Former Oklahoma star, NFL free agent suspended by NFL

The NFL offseason has yet to officially get underway, but one free agent has already received some bad news regarding his 2022 season. According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the NFL will suspend defensive end, Amani Bledsoe, for the first six games of the 2022 season. The news hit the...
NFL

