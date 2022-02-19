ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;30;13;35;30;Partly sunny;SSE;10;36%;2%;3. Albuquerque, NM;55;32;62;35;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;25%;1%;5. Anchorage, AK;36;24;30;22;Cloudy;NNE;5;74%;15%;1. Asheville, NC;47;18;50;31;Sunny and warmer;SSE;7;37%;1%;4. Atlanta, GA;54;30;58;39;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;39%;8%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;45;22;38;35;Breezy in the...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

The Nation's Weather

A major winter storm will be winding down tomorrow. Snow can. linger in the morning over interior New England and upstate. New York, with rain along the coast. Farther south, a few. flurries may fly from western and west-central Pennsylvania. down through the mountains of West Virginia. As a cold...
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Explosion at huge Louisiana refinery; 6 minor injuries

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A huge Louisiana refinery was rocked by an explosion and fire Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp. said six workers suffered minor injuries. Officials later gave the all-clear sign, but it was not immediately clear what caused the morning blast at the Marathon Petroleum Corp. plant in Garyville, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
GARYVILLE, LA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open

WALLER, Texas (AP) — A skydiving instructor was killed after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area, but his student survived the ordeal, authorities said. Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital after the jump Saturday in Waller, about 40 miles (65 kilometers)...
WALLER, TX
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Higher-speed train safety on agenda of Florida officials

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Representatives of South Florida's higher-speed railroad, other train lines and local governments met with federal safety officials Wednesday to begin working out plans that they hope will decrease the number of fatal collisions between locomotives, cars and pedestrians. The Federal Railroad Administration called the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Sse#Nne#Ga#Ese#Billings#Mt#Al#Boise#Wnw#Ma#Ssw#Sc
MyArkLaMiss

Entergy adding $8 storm recovery charge to bill

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon see a new charge on their bills to pay for cleanups and repairs after 2020 hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta and the February 2021 winter storms. Utility regulators on Wednesday gave approval to Entergy Corp.’s Louisiana subsidiary to issue bonds to cover $3.2 billion […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WOKV

Cat burned in Marshall Fire reunited with Colorado family

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — After more than a year, Boots is back home. The orange tabby, severely injured in Colorado’s Marshall Fire, was reunited with his family, the Humane Society of Boulder Valley said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The Humane Society said it began taking care...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy