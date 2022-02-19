ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Fans excited, optimistic as ECU baseball, softball host home openers

By Ryan Harper, Courtney Layton
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXoVR_0eJcb18r00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday afternoon was a big one for East Carolina University’s baseball and softball teams in many ways.

It was the season opener for baseball while the softball team played its first home games as part of the Pirate Clash. We headed over to Clark-LeClair Stadium and Max R. Joyner Family Stadium to talk to some excited fans and get their perspective on just how thrilled they are that spring sports are back.

No. 12 ECU tumbles in opener to Bryant, 10-2; fans excited for start of new season

ECU softball splits Day One Of Pirate Clash

Not only was it a big day in that it was both teams’ first home games, but it was also the first time fans could enjoy the games minus the previous COVID-19 restrictions like social distancing, smaller crowds and having to wear face masks.

9OYS also got to learn about the infamous baseball hecklers in “The Jungle” of Clark-LeClair and what people in the stands of Max R. Joyner Family Stadium love the most about softball.

Click the video above to see more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

No. 25 ECU gets first win of season

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – East Carolina scored five runs in the fifth inning highlighted by a RBI double by Ryder Giles and a two-RBI base knock from Lane Hoover securing a 10-3 win Tuesday night over Campbell at Jim Perry Stadium. With the win, the Pirates improve to 1-3 on the season while the Camels […]
BUIES CREEK, NC
WNCT

Pitt County teams advance in state basketball playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The quest to win a state title in high school basketball began Tuesday with nearly every team from Pitt County advancing to the second round. South Central, the No. 1 seed in the 3-A East boys bracket, picked up a home win along with Farmville Central, the No. 1 seed in […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Carroll, DeChellis record third-place finishes

Tournament: Wexford IntercollegiateLocation: Hilton Head, S.C.Course: Wexford Plantation (par-72, 6,913-yards)ECU Finish: t4th of 17 teams (296-287-288-871, 7-over par)Top ECU Individual: Stephen Carroll (73-71-70=214/2-under par and Tyler DeChellis (79-71-73=214/2-under par) HILTON HEAD, S.C. – Graduate student Stephen Carroll and freshman Tyler DeChellis both posted 2-under par scores of 214 at the Wexford Intercollegiate finishing tied for […]
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

North Carolina makes bid to host 2027 World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The World University Games are the largest event for student-athletes in the world. Hill Carrow is part of a state group looking to bring the 2027 University Games close to home. The games would take place in Raleigh and Greensboro. They’ve been working on this for 4 years and now NC […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

USFL 2.0: Former ECU OL part of picks in draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Football season may have come to a close in the NFL but, then again, does it ever really end? In addition to the upcoming NFL draft, the United States Football League is aiming to give football fans their fix during the NFL offseason. After finding brief success in the 1980s, the […]
NFL
WNCT

ECU starts culinary program with local high school students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You are never too old to learn good habits. The Department of Family Medicine in the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University will start offering a culinary medicine program that showcases the benefits of the Mediterranean diet, picking up on culinary skills and learning about nutritional intake. Culinary students […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Home Games#Family Stadium#Clark Leclair Stadium#9oys#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Junior League hosting Volunteer Expo 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lending a helping hand will benefit everyone, and the Junior League of Greenville is here to help if you need assistance finding a place to volunteer. Becky Rooks of The Junior League of Greenville spoke with WNCT’s Ryan Harper about what’s it’s like to be the event chair, what the expo […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NCWorks is hosting on-site interviews for PCAs and CNAs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Good help is hard to find. That’s where NCWorks steps in. East Carolina Home Care gives professional and personal home care for children, adults and elderly clients in Eastern North Carolina to those who prefer to remain in the home environment yet need special attention our home aides provide. Some positions […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘We DOn’t See Color’ Community Art Expo Wednesday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS for “Now in ENC.” It’s a time for our digital reporters to dive into local topics in Eastern North Carolina and speak with guests to further the conversation. In this segment, 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich speaks with the executive director of the non-profit NC CIVIL, Jermaine McNair, about […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville elementary school goes on soft lockdown

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville elementary school went on a soft lockdown on Wednesday due to a perceived threat in the area. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports that Summersill Elementary School was put on the lockdown at the suggestion of law enforcement. A man with a gun was discovered around 12:30 p.m. in a nearby […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Family continues search for missing Pitt Co. native

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina family is asking for help in finding 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow. Farrow is a Pitt County native who attended D.H. Conley High School and Pitt Community College. Her family said she was living with an aunt in Greensboro before going missing. Greensboro Police Department said Farrow was last […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston florist still blooming after 70 years

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston woman has been making people smile with her flower shop business for over 70 years. She doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Jewell Rider started her business in 1951, taking over from her mother-in-law’s sister, who was no longer able to run the flower shop on her own. She […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Annual Mardi Gras event coming to New Bern on Saturday

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — A fun event the Ghent area of historic New Bern has hosted in the past is back for another year. The sixth annual New Bern Mardi Gras event is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spencer Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets. A portion of this year’s […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Watching Winter Live – February 23rd, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — A mix of rain, snow and ice is headed through the Midwest and into the Northeast in the near-term. The current long-range outlooks show the Northwest stuck in a precipitation producing pattern, and a chance for multiple clipper systems to bring fast snowfall from the Northern Plains to New England. WGN-TV […]
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

WNCT

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy