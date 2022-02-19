Fans excited, optimistic as ECU baseball, softball host home openers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday afternoon was a big one for East Carolina University’s baseball and softball teams in many ways.

It was the season opener for baseball while the softball team played its first home games as part of the Pirate Clash. We headed over to Clark-LeClair Stadium and Max R. Joyner Family Stadium to talk to some excited fans and get their perspective on just how thrilled they are that spring sports are back.

No. 12 ECU tumbles in opener to Bryant, 10-2; fans excited for start of new season

ECU softball splits Day One Of Pirate Clash

Not only was it a big day in that it was both teams’ first home games, but it was also the first time fans could enjoy the games minus the previous COVID-19 restrictions like social distancing, smaller crowds and having to wear face masks.

9OYS also got to learn about the infamous baseball hecklers in “The Jungle” of Clark-LeClair and what people in the stands of Max R. Joyner Family Stadium love the most about softball.

Click the video above to see more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.