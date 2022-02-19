ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Almost KICKED OFF the Plane with $30,000 in Camera GEAR

By Jared Polin
froknowsphoto.com
 4 days ago

FROPACK3 is HERE with 15 all-new custom Lightroom presets!!! Check it out https://froknowsphoto.com/fropack3/ (40% OFF) Last week I flew out to Jackson Michigan to meet up with Kyle...

froknowsphoto.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Keep Your Camera Gear Clean and in Good Condition

Our opinion: it's way easier to maintain gear long-term than it is to re-invest after something has already failed or become completely unusable. If you're new to the hobby or profession, the good news is that it doesn't take a lot to catch yourself up. Here are the basics of camera maintenance and what you'll need to clean cameras and lenses of any type.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

How to Best Protect Your Camera Gear

There are few horrors in life quite like dropping your camera or knocking it off of a table. We've all been there, but there are lots of ways you can prevent damage. In this video, David Bergman goes through a few of the methods you can use to safeguard your equipment.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Drunk woman downed wine on flight and refused to wear mask before slapping officer at Heathrow, court hears

A woman caused havoc on a flight from Helsinki to London by downing mini bottles of wine, refusing to wear a mask and ultimately hitting a police officer with a make-up bag, a court has heard.Lotta Kemppinen, from Bristol, had allegedly been drinking before boarding the Finnair flight to London on Christmas Eve.Cabin crew told the jury how Ms Kemppinen badgered a fellow passenger, who asked to be moved, and ignored 15 requests to wear a face covering.On arrival at London Heathrow, she then hit the police officer – who boarded the plane to remove her – with a make-up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Camera#In The World#Www#Canon Eos R5
WYFF4.com

'Disruptive passenger' being subdued on plane is caught on camera

ORLANDO, Fla. — WARNING -- Graphic video: Passenger video shows man being disruptive, being subdued on Frontier flight. A Frontier Airlines flight headed from New York LaGuardia to Orlando had to be diverted to the Carolinas on Wednesday night. CNN reports the flight was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport...
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Dude Texting and Not Paying Attention Falls 40 Feet Down a Storage Hatch

A distracted teenager working inside a shopping mall in Turkey fell 40 feet after being distracted by his cell phone and walking over a storage hatch. Surveillance footage shows the boy walking towards the hatch while fully engulfed into looking at something on his phone. Another worker nearby seems to be distracted by someone else near him and doesn't realized what's going on until it's too late.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
BBC

Almost 700 drivers caught speeding on new camera in its first week

Nearly 700 drivers have been caught speeding by a camera in its first week of operation, a road safety group says. The speed camera monitors drivers in both directions on the 30mph A394 road at Longdowns, between Falmouth and Penzance in Cornwall. It is funded by the Vision Zero South...
TRAFFIC
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Female worker finds man hiding in boxes in back room after store closes

A female employee said she was "f*cking terrified out of my mind" after seeing a human hand and eyes peering out from some boxes of a hardware store.The store had closed security footage showed Sierra Galvez appeared to be alone when she could be seen freeze for a heartbeat before turning and bolting through the deserted warehouse.Seconds later, a man walks into the frame. The viral video has been seen more than 10.5 million times since it was shared on TikTok last week. She explained in follow-up videos that she called her manager and dialled 911, but the store creeper...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

“I felt extremely unsafe”: vulnerable passenger asks to leave flight where most others were not wearing masks

A woman with health concerns asked to leave a flight before it took off on Sunday, after seeing that most people onboard were not wearing masks.The anonymous passenger spoke to Stuff.co.nz, describing how she boarded her Jetstar flight from Wellington to Queenstown to find “a sea of unmasked people”.She estimated that 70 per cent of passengers on the flight, which departed Sunday morning, were not wearing their masks.Photos and video taken by the passenger and shown to Stuff confirm that most passengers were not complying with mask rules, the website reports.The woman - who spoke up because she has a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy