ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Turning 21: Where Do Cowboys Rank Their Own NFL Free Agents?

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 4 days ago

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' 2021 roster was thought by many to be "loaded.''

For 2022? The Cowboys' list of unrestricted free agents is loaded, too.

With some guidance from here inside The Star, and our own educated guesswork, we rank Dallas' 21 unrestricted guys ... head into the 2022 NFL off-season, there’s still questions around their coaching staff. Come March, there will be even more questions surrounding their roster.

21. Jeremy Sprinkle, tight end

It's not that the backup blocking tight end might not return. It's that he won't be prioritized. The Cowboys don't mind playing musical chairs with this roster spot.

20. Corey Clement, running back

Again, a guy who is a helper - especially on special teams. But there is no urgency here.

19. Maurice Canady, cornerback

Canady has fans in the scouting department. But it's rookie Kelvin Joseph turn to move up. If Dallas has to make a tough cap decision on Anthony Brown or Jourdan Lewis (both of whom are under contract), maybe Canady gets another call.

18. Noah Brown

Brown has been here for what seems like a long time, and while in 2021 he set career highs for targets, receptions and yards, he's not a pivotal guy ...

That is, pending decisions to be made on Amari Cooper (under contract) and Michael Gallup (free agent.)

17. Ty Nseckhe, tackle

Nseckhe is a pro, and Dallas loves his pass-blocking ability. But he'll be 37 next season. The Cowboys can wait this one out.

16. Jake McQuaide, long-snapper

McQuaide isn't higher on the list because it's assumed his competency, as well as his relationship with special-teams coordinator “Bones” Fassel, will make this an easy signing.

15. Brent Urban, defensive tackle

Urban gave Dallas what it bargained for on his cheap one-year deal - run defense - until his injury. At an affordable rate, he can help again.

14. Carlos Watkins, defensive tackle

Watkins will probably not be remembered as a starter on Dallas' 2021 turnaround defense, and maybe that's not fair. But his signing was about being a bridge to young guys Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna.

13. Malik Turner, receiver

Turner is 25, is already a special-teams helper and could be emerging as a receiver. This could be an under-the-radar keeper.

12. Connor Williams, guard

The Cowboys used a 50th-overall pick on Williams, and he's been a starter most of the time. But he became a magnet for penalties, got benched midseason, and hasn't worked out as originally planned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiDWK_0eJcaGBs00

Dallas is likely to let the next team pay him.

11. Leighton Vander Esch, linebacker

Vander Esch is far better than only the 11th best player among the Dallas free agents. But when the Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, it was the beginning of the turning of the page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EV3og_0eJcaGBs00

He may go elsewhere and not only get paid, but also star. Dallas is likely willing to take that risk while saying goodbye.

10. Damontae Kazee, safety

If Today's Cowboys Ever Win Super Bowl: Dak Prescott & How Many To Hall of Fame?

Dallas parroting Rams poker strategy, Mavs find medicine in Big Easy and the eagles (nest) have landed, all in this week's DFW sports notebook

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Cowboys Rumor: DeMarcus Lawrence Getting Cut, Leaving for Jets?

The Cowboys are in supposed 'cap hell' and there could be a big-name casualty

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Trade to Cardinals Demanded by QB Kyler Murray?

Let's call this "Anatomy of a Rumor'' and break it down into eight steps ...

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

A "Quinn guy,'' Kazee is a fit in the Cowboys secondary. But will Dallas pick the cheaper option between him and Malik Hooker?

9. Keanu Neal, linebacker

A "Quinn guy,'' yes, but so much more. The switch from playing safety in Atlanta to being a linebacker here. The thinness at the position. His leadership in a room in transition. And yes, he was a starter, even amid the ups and downs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUvQ7_0eJcaGBs00

Quinn will petition to bring him back.

8. Bryan Anger, punter

The veteran Anger was selected to his first Pro Bowl, having his best season under Fassel. Hopefully, they stay hooked up.

7. Dorance Armstrong, defense end

The coaching staff believes in him - not enough to give him a "big second contract'' - but enough to hope there is a way of retaining a rotational talent at a key position.

6. Malik Hooker, safety

Did the former first-round draft pick on a reclamation tour of Dallas become a star? No. But the coaches respect his playmaking history and like his football IQ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWvoY_0eJcaGBs00

Dallas would like to find a way to make this work as something more than a rental.

5. Dalton Schultz, tight end

Schultz has spent the last two seasons - with 141 receptions, 1423 yards and 12 touchdowns - become the player the Cowboys thought Blake Jarwin would be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifALj_0eJcaGBs00

His payday is coming. And, for the Cowboys, it's probably time for Jarwin to be the player Schultz has become.

4. Cedrick Wilson, receiver

Wilson represents a Cooper/Gallup insurance policy and so much more. This was a breakout season for Wilson as he set highs in receptions (45), receiving yards (602) and touchdowns (six). Somebody is very well going to pay more than Dallas wishes to.

3. Jayron Kearse, safety

Kearse came here on a cheap one-year deal to play special teams and became a major-impact guy in coordinator Dan Quinn's defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyPUb_0eJcaGBs00

He started more games with Dallas in one season than he'd started in his entire career previously, set career-highs in tackles (101), tackles for loss (nine), pass breakups (10) and interceptions (two) and now faces a decision: Is he a uniquely matched player in the Dallas system? Or should he chase a jackpot elsewhere?

2. Michael Gallup, receiver

CowboysSI.com has been told that Gallup is "a priority.'' But as he is rehabbing from his ACL surgery, much is unknown. When will he be ready? Is he now more affordable than his guessed-at $13 million APY price?

He's a keeper - with questions.

1. Randy Gregory, defensive end

The Cowboys have told CowboysSI.com that he is "the priority.'' (As opposed to Gallup being "a priority.'') In 12 games, Gregory collected six sacks, three forced fumbles and 29 pressures. In combination with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence (who is under contract - with a contract that is under scrutiny)? That's a scary bunch on the edge.

Worst-case scenario? Dallas franchise-tags Gregory. But in any event, he's going nowhere.

The salary cap is jumping to $208 million this season, but Dallas will still be up against it - with an as-always goal of "paying our own'' - and a Cowboys Nation hope that the right decisions are made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRDd3_0eJcaGBs00

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Pat McAfee Confirms Aaron Rodgers Is Coming On

NFL fans around the world have been wondering if Aaron Rodgers will be on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. Moments ago, we received the answer to that question. Pat McAfee opened up this Tuesday’s show by announcing that Rodgers will make a guest appearance at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL insider predicts where Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022

The 2022 offseason could see unprecedented movement by some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. So the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin decided to look into his crystal ball. Wentz underwhelmed in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts following his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, choking down the stretch to cough up an AFC wild card. But as Volin notes, “No team is going to trade for his contract, which has a $22 million base salary ($15 million fully guaranteed), plus a $5 million roster bonus due in mid-March, plus another $1.3 million bonus due in Week 18 (for a total of $28.3 million). The Colts could pay the $5 million roster bonus, and pay some of the $15 million guaranteed salary, to facilitate a trade. But they also just gave up first- and third-round picks for Wentz.”
NFL
Fresno Bee

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Feelings On Shailene Woodley Very Clear

Less than a week ago, TMZ reported that Aaron Rodgers ad Shailene Woodley called off their engagement. On Monday night, the Packers quarterback expressed his appreciation for her. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Rodgers said that he’s grateful for the time he spent with Woodley. “Shailene Woodley, thanks...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Has Odds to Join Vikings Most Hated Rival

On Monday, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was semi-credibly linked to the Carolina Panthers. The NFC South franchise allegedly “made the call” on Cousins’ price tag for trade. Such calls and rumors are on the backdrop of an offseason when Minnesota could choose to trade its QB1,...
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Free Agents#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Urban
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
Yardbarker

Surprising new detail emerges in Alvin Kamara battery case

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he was arrested for his role in the alleged beating of a man, and the NFL was apparently aware of the serious allegations before the New Orleans Saints star played in the Pro Bowl. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Kamara at Allegiant...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Colts have made decision on Carson Wentz’s future?

The Indianapolis Colts have a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, and they may have come to a conclusion about what they plan to do with him. On The Athletic’s “One Percent Better” podcast, Colts reporter Zak Keefer said he believed based on what he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 Teams Favored For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Green Bay

Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic Instagram post that has caused the NFL world to once again wonder if he’s pushing his way out of Green Bay. Despite the rampant speculation, the betting odds suggest the superstar quarterback is most likely to stay put. Per The Action...
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Tony Romo’s Dating History Before Getting Married

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster Tony Romo is a happily married man. Romo married Candice Crawford, the brother of actor Chace Crawford, back in 2011. The happy couple has three children together. Before getting married, though, Tony enjoyed the dating life. The Dallas Cowboys star was often in...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Andy Reid Comments On Chiefs Releasing Veteran Player

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid released a statement on the team’s latest move. He clearly has a lot of respect for Hitchens as a player and leader. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Reid said, via Chiefs’ official website. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Key Packers Free Agent Is Back In Green Bay

Could a new De’Vondre Campbell contract be in the works? On Monday, the free agent to-be was reportedly spotted in Green Bay at the Packers facility. His contract expires at midnight. “Packers free agent De’Vondre Campbell seems to be back in town …” tweeted NBC26’s Rachel Hopmayer....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Two more suspects arrested in Alvin Kamara incident

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he allegedly beat a man in Las Vegas, and two more arrests have since been made in the case. Police arrested two more suspects on Monday, according to TMZ. The men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, turned themselves in after warrants were issued. Each was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, which is the same felony charge Kamara is facing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

There’s 1 Clear Favorite For Carson Wentz If He’s Traded

All signs seem to be pointing to the Carson Wentz era coming to an end in Indy. On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus’ betting vertical shared the top odds for where the gunslinging QB could end up should the Colts indeed decide to move on. And an AFC North team is the favorite per Bovada.
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy