A 22-year-old man is charged with aggravated battery after a shooting at a Fort Myers apartment complex.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon about their response to the scene at 2810 Grand Ave.

Their tweet said there was no threat to the community and that all parties involved were accounted for.

Anthony Gary was arrested at the scene and booked into the Lee County Jail. He was later released on $25,000 bond. A court hearing was set for March 21.