ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Georgia basketball: The simple takeaway from Ole Miss loss

By Savannah Leigh
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia basketball fell to Ole Miss on Saturday 85-66 in another game where the Dawgs couldn’t get the stops on defense. The team didn’t look focused throughout the game, and it’s understandable why with all the news going on within the program this week. With one...

dawnofthedawg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Merced Sun-Star

Former Ole Miss Coach Matt Luke Steps Down at Georgia

Matt Luke was heralded for his work with offensive lines during his tenure in college football. For now, he's stepping away. Luke, who previously served as Ole Miss' head coach, is stepping down from his position as Georgia's offensive line coach immediately. The news was first reported by Dawgs247 and later confirmed by UGASports.com.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Sec#Rebels#Braelen Bridges
FanSided

Time for Isaiah Livers to shine for Pistons

With 24 games left in the NBA’s regular season, the only thing the Detroit Pistons are battling for is getting the most ping pong balls possible for the draft lottery (which they are doing an excellent job of). So, it is the perfect time to roll out Isaiah Livers and see what the former Michigan player has.
NBA
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Player who could improve the most

The Ohio State football team will take the field in less than two months for the Spring Game. We will get our first look at the 2022 team when that happens. We will get to see which players may have improved the most in the offseason and can make an impact in the regular season.
OHIO STATE
AllDolphins

Takeaways from the Dolphins Assistant Coaches Media Session

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel introduced his coaching staff Wednesday when the team conducted a media session with all the assistants at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Like literally. Not that he talked about each of the assistants one by one, but McDaniel made a general statement about...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL basketball playoff preview capsules: Games of Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
GREENSBURG, PA
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday Afternoon

The New Orleans Saints are making yet another change at kicker. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Brett Maher has been placed on waivers. This past season, New Orleans used four different kickers. At first, Aldrick Rosas was the starter for the Saints. He then lost the job to Cody Parkey.
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons to love the Milwaukee Bucks’ signing of Jevon Carter

In news reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter. After being waived by the Nets just a few days ago, Carter will join the defending champs hoping to add some insurance at the backup point guard position.
NBA
CBS Sports

Auburn vs. Ole Miss odds, line, spread: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions from proven model

The No. 3 Auburn Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off in an SEC showdown at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Auburn Arena. Auburn is 24-3 overall and 14-0 at home, while Ole Miss is 13-14 overall and 2-5 on the road. Despite Bruce Pearl taking Auburn to new heights and Ole Miss having made the NCAA Tournament just once since Kermit Davis took over, the Rebels have won and covered in two of the last three head-to-head matchups.
NBA
The Spun

Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

There looks to be at least one NFL team that’s making calls on Kirk Cousins. Per Judd Zulgad, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly approached the Minnesota Vikings about Cousins. This would have to be a blockbuster deal since Cousins is expected to have a $45M cap hit this coming...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

234K+
Followers
431K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy