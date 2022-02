The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Orange will be strutting in after a win while Notre Dame will be stumbling in from a loss.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO