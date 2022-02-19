US Forecast

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An explosion and fire at a townhome complex in Westminster forced the evacuation of four buildings on Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear how many people, if any, were injured, however firefighters said that everyone was accounted for. (credit; CBS) At this point we believe everyone is accounted for from the townhomes. #stratusfire — Westminster FD (@WestyFire) February 23, 2022 Firefighters rushed to the Stratus Townhomes at approximately 1:45 p.m. and authorities said several were on fire when they arrived. A half hour later, smoke was still pouring from the building that was on fire. (credit: CBS) “She told me that the building...

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 33 MINUTES AGO