US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;30;13;35;30;Partly sunny;SSE;10;36%;2%;3. Albuquerque, NM;55;32;62;35;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;25%;1%;5. Anchorage, AK;36;24;30;22;Cloudy;NNE;5;74%;15%;1. Asheville, NC;47;18;50;31;Sunny and warmer;SSE;7;37%;1%;4. Atlanta, GA;54;30;58;39;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;39%;8%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;45;22;38;35;Breezy in the...

Explosion at huge Louisiana refinery; 6 minor injuries

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A huge Louisiana refinery was rocked by an explosion and fire Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp. said six workers suffered minor injuries. Officials later gave the all-clear sign, but it was not immediately clear what caused the morning blast at the Marathon Petroleum Corp. plant in Garyville, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
GARYVILLE, LA
Higher-speed train safety on agenda of Florida officials

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Representatives of South Florida's higher-speed railroad, other train lines and local governments met with federal safety officials Wednesday to begin working out plans that they hope will decrease the number of fatal collisions between locomotives, cars and pedestrians. The Federal Railroad Administration called the...
FLORIDA STATE
Group of snowmobilers rescued from marshy area in UP

NEWBERRY, Mich. (AP) — A group of people on snowmobiles have been rescued after getting stranded in a marshy area in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. State conservation officers and a snowmobile patrol for the Luce County sheriff's office found the four snowmobilers late Friday night in the Sleeper Lake Marsh area, southwest of Sault Ste. Marie, WPBN-TV reported Saturday.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
Everyone Accounted For After Explosion At Stratus Townhomes In Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An explosion and fire at a townhome complex in Westminster forced the evacuation of four buildings on Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear how many people, if any, were injured, however firefighters said that everyone was accounted for. (credit; CBS) At this point we believe everyone is accounted for from the townhomes. #stratusfire — Westminster FD (@WestyFire) February 23, 2022 Firefighters rushed to the Stratus Townhomes at approximately 1:45 p.m. and authorities said several were on fire when they arrived. A half hour later, smoke was still pouring from the building that was on fire. (credit: CBS) “She told me that the building...
WESTMINSTER, CO
