SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Firefighters with Cal Fire CZU are reporting the forward progress of a fire near Zayante in the Santa Cruz Mountains has been stopped.

A spokesperson said the fire grew to "50x50" and moved at a slow rate. It sparked around 1:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon.

Crews will remain on scene for another two hours to make sure the fire doesn't re-ignite.



Cal Fire CZU reports forward progress has been stopped on a fire near Zayante - Photos courtesy of Cal Fire CZU

There's no word at this time about how the fire started. ALERT Wildfire Cameras picked up smoke from the scene.

The post Cal Fire CZU: Forward progress on fire near Zayante has been stopped appeared first on KION546 .