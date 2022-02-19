ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Fire CZU: Forward progress on fire near Zayante has been stopped

By Victor Guzman
 4 days ago
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Firefighters with Cal Fire CZU are reporting the forward progress of a fire near Zayante in the Santa Cruz Mountains has been stopped.

A spokesperson said the fire grew to "50x50" and moved at a slow rate. It sparked around 1:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon.

Crews will remain on scene for another two hours to make sure the fire doesn't re-ignite.

Cal Fire CZU reports forward progress has been stopped on a fire near Zayante - Photos courtesy of Cal Fire CZU

There's no word at this time about how the fire started. ALERT Wildfire Cameras picked up smoke from the scene.

