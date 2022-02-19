ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

‘Best career decision’: Portsmouth police captain to retire after three decades

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6O8u_0eJcXycR00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After 31 years with Portsmouth police, Captain Althea Floriano is set to retire.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

“I wanted to be a police officer ever since I was a small child,” Floriano said. “I was offered positions with several other cities but selected Portsmouth. It was the best career decision I have ever made!”

She first joined the department in January 1991 as a uniformed patrol officer. She later became a Field Training Officer before transferring to the Criminal Investigations Division to be one of Portsmouth’s first School Resource Officers.

Floriano later became the 2nd female officer in department history to complete the K9 training program, along with her four-legged partner Morgi.

She has been assigned supervisory positions in various units and divisions including Uniform Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Chief’s Executive Officer, Training Division, Administrative Services, Community Services, Logistics Bureau and Special Investigations.

Officials believe she may hold the record for the longest active-sworn female career in Portsmouth police history.

“Thanks for a wonderful 31 years,” she added. c

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Captain#Wavy Tv#Uniform Patrol#Criminal Investigations#Training Division#Administrative Services#Community Services#Logistics Bureau#Special Investigations#Google Play
WAVY News 10

Antisemitic flyers found in McLean, Va

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — More antisemitic flyers were found in the Wolf Trap area of Vienna on Feb. 20. In a news release, police got a call to the 1400 block of Laurel Hill Road after a member of the neighborhood found a sealed plastic bag with an antisemitic flyer weighed down with corn kernels […]
MCLEAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Virginia deputies catch suspect after goat chase

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP/WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office can identify its goat, but Tom Brady need not think he’s being challenged. The Martinsville Bulletin reports Henry County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Barker said it was a goat who helped two deputies flush out a suspect they were chasing on Feb. 13. Barker said a deputy […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy