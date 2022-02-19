‘Best career decision’: Portsmouth police captain to retire after three decades

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After 31 years with Portsmouth police, Captain Althea Floriano is set to retire.

“I wanted to be a police officer ever since I was a small child,” Floriano said. “I was offered positions with several other cities but selected Portsmouth. It was the best career decision I have ever made!”

She first joined the department in January 1991 as a uniformed patrol officer. She later became a Field Training Officer before transferring to the Criminal Investigations Division to be one of Portsmouth’s first School Resource Officers.

Floriano later became the 2nd female officer in department history to complete the K9 training program, along with her four-legged partner Morgi.

She has been assigned supervisory positions in various units and divisions including Uniform Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Chief’s Executive Officer, Training Division, Administrative Services, Community Services, Logistics Bureau and Special Investigations.

Officials believe she may hold the record for the longest active-sworn female career in Portsmouth police history.

“Thanks for a wonderful 31 years,” she added. c

