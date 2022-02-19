ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salernitana 2-2 AC Milan: Leaders fail to beat Serie A's bottom side, leaving the door open for city rivals Inter to overtake them at the top of the table

By Sam Cooper For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Serie A leaders AC Milan averted a shock defeat to basement club Salernitana on Saturday, with Ante Rebic rescuing a 2-2 draw with a late strike from long range.

Milan, who are chasing a first title in 11 years, went ahead in the fifth minute with a strike from Brazilian attacking midfielder Junior Messias after he had been released by full back Theo Hernandez.

Salernitana pulled level in the 29th minute through striker Federico Bonazzoli and then took a surprise lead in the 72nd with a diving header from Bosnian forward Milan Djuric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195jsG_0eJcXhrK00
Milan avoided a shock defeat to basement club Salernitana on Saturday thanks to Ante Rebic

The home side's euphoria did not last long, however, as Croatian midfielder Rebic let fly with a low shot from outside the box which skidded into the far bottom corner of the net.

The draw meant Milan failed to extend their lead at the top of the table and they sit on 56 points after 26 matches, two ahead of neighbours and champions Inter Milan, who have two games in hand and can regain top spot when they host Sassuolo on Sunday.

Salernitana stayed rooted to the foot of the table but moved on to 14 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vpbxg_0eJcXhrK00
Milan took the lead but found themselves needed a 77th minute equaliser to rescue a point

Comments / 0

