Nicola Roberts looks effortlessly chic in a navy blazer while Tom Daley turns heads in a patterned shirt as they attend Daniel W. Fletcher's show at London Fashion Week

Nicola Roberts looked effortlessly chic as she arrived at the Daniel w. Fletcher show during London Fashion Week on Saturday.

The Girls Aloud star, 36, was joined by Tom Daley who cut a typically dapper figure at the event.

Nicola showcased her stunning sense of style in an oversized navy blazer which she teamed with a blue stripe jumper.

Stunning: Nicola Roberts looked effortlessly chic as she joined stars including Tom Daley (right) at the DanielFletcher show during London Fashion Week on Saturday

The Girls Aloud star completed her jaw-dropping ensemble with smart trousers featuring buttoned cuffs.

She added height to her frame with a pair of black heels while she also carried a matching handbag.

Styling her flame-haired locks into a stylish ponytail, Nicola enhanced her look with a light pallet of makeup.

Dapper: The Olympian, 27, turned heads in a multi-coloured shirt which he wore unbuttoned

Stylish: Nicola showcased her stunning sense of style in an oversized navy blazer which she teamed with a blue stripe jumper

The star ensured all eyes were on her as she flaunted a fresh manicure arriving at the bash.

Meanwhile, the Olympian, 27, turned heads in a multi-coloured shirt which he wore unbuttoned.

Tom paired his outfit with black trousers and smart shoes as models sported his knitted accessories on the catwalk.

Arriving: Tom paired his outfit with black trousers and smart shoes as models sported his knitted accessories on the catwalk

Poser: Tom strapped a Christian Louboutin black studded bag around his torso and wore his hair immaculately styled

Gorgeous: She added height to her frame with a pair of black heels while she also carried a matching handbag

Gold medalist: Tom's colourful shirt appeared like a canvas with broad brush strokes encompassing a wide array of acrylic paint

Tom strapped a Christian Louboutin black studded bag around his torso and wore his hair immaculately styled.

He accessorised with chunky rings as he posed up a storm at the venues entrance.

Nicola and Tom were also joined by trainspotter Francis Bourgeois and his girlfriend.

Friends: Tom was spotted arriving with Jodie Harsh who donned a low cut vest and glittery jacket

Wow! The DJ music producer and promoter, 37, completed her look with genie trousers and a nude handbag

Wintery: Actress Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, looked elegant in a plunging blue dress which she paired with a leather jacket, pointy heels and thick gloves

Happy: Amelia allowed her raven tresses to cascade down her shoulders and opted for a full palette of makeup to accentuate her natural beauty

Pals: Nicola and Tom were also joined by trainspotter Francis Bourgeois and his girlfriend

Lucky Day: The Girls Aloud singer looked the epitome of chic in a high neck jumper with blue, white and black stripes

Girls Aloud: Nicola could also be seen flashing a fresh manicure opting for a dark black emo colour

Heat Waves: Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley cut a dapper figure in a bomber jacket which he paired with a retro T-shirt and Dr. Martens

Nerd: Dave completed his look with several gold chain necklaces and wore his characteristic round spectacles

Choo-choo: Francis Bourgeois donned a matching pink shirt and tie which he paired with a black two-piece suit (pictured with Tom Daley)

Trainspotter: Francis rose to fame during the pandemic with his quirky trainspotting videos

Couple goals: Francis's girlfriend Amy Linkin looked effortlessly chic in a checked trench coat as the pair sipped on cocktails

Fashion: Jack Guinness channelled the past in a sky blue suit and pointy shoes

Espresso Martini: Jack paired his suit with a white vest and unique belt as he enjoyed an Espresso Martini