Nicola Roberts looks effortlessly chic in a navy blazer while Tom Daley turns heads in a patterned shirt as they attend Daniel W. Fletcher's show at London Fashion Week

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer made their mark at New York Fashion Week!. The 29-year-old sisters attended Michael Kors' fall/winter ready-to-wear runway show, where they sat alongside stars including Blake Lively, Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose and Brooke Shields. Models including Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid took the runway to model Kors' "big city glamour"-inspired collection.
Kate Hudson's daughter, Rani Rose, the queen of micro-fashion!. The How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days actress, 42, shared a carousel of photos of her 3-year-old daughter modeling an array of adorable outfits on Instagram on Wednesday, captioning the post, "I know NYFW is currently happening east coast BUT it's a daily thing over here guys."
Gigi Hadid stepped out in a relaxed but stylish ensemble during New York Fashion Week. The 26-year-old supermodel was seen leaving Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2022 show on Tuesday. Hadid opted for a casual look, dressing down in an oversized leather jacket, cropped sweater, white pants, and brown boots. She completed...
Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz shut down the red carpet for the London premiere of “The Batman” at the IMAX Waterloo on Wednesday. The 33-year-old actress who plays Catwoman, also known as Selina Kyle, arrived in a stunning black dress that was complete with risky cutouts.
Kravitz kept her overall look simple, teaming her halterneck gown with black and pearl earrings and neutral pointy nails. The “High Fidelity” star slick her short dark hair down and swept her bangs to the side. She opted for soft glam and a nude lip.
The length of her gown made it...
London Fashion Week was back in full force this season, dominated by physical shows that welcomed friends, family and a few famous faces as well. Recent seasons focused on digital presentations, showcasing a breadth of talent coming together to create short films that combined fashion with the arts and music, resulting in work that reached a wider audience than traditional fashion weeks.
Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, after her son Prince Charles, and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for the virus earlier this month. “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,” read the official statement from...
Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
Tyrese uploaded a video on Instagram, over the weekend, apologizing to the staff at the Ritz-Carlton after he returned from filming while drenched in fake blood and appearing to suffer from various other injuries. The Fast & Furious actor addressed his explanation to the "woman who works at the front...
Jamal Edwards, a prominent music personality in the British Music Industry, has passed away yesterday, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Known for popularizing Grime and rap music in the country, Edwards has also launched the careers of several British musicians and artists, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, and Skepta. BBC...
TEEN Mom Farrah Abraham was ripped for claiming she needed a "break" from daughter Sophia, then four, in a resurfaced interview. The ex MTV star, 30, said: "It's healthy that we have a break. She has her own life and is doing her own thing, and I'm doing mine." Fans...
After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
Wendy Williams' ex's new fiancé Sharina Hudson is showing her face for the first time since Radar broke the story the talk show host and her former husband Kevin Hunter were "getting close" again. Article continues below advertisement. On Instagram, the wellness expert posted a clip of herself in...
Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
True Thompson is proving fashion runs in the family. The three-year-old cutie showed off her stylish new outfit and hairdo on Tuesday, February 22, while posing for her famous mama, Khloé Kardashian. In a series of snaps posted to the reality star's Instagram account, True posed in a nude long sleeve shirt and sweatpants while donning a colorful tie-dye jacket.
Neil Balnaves, a notable Australian TV executive and philanthropist, has died. He was 77. Australia's ABC affiliate reports Balnaves died in an accident off the coast of Tahiti while aboard the luxury residential yacht The World. According to the Australian Financial Review, the accident happened on Monday. Balnaves' death comes...
Pre-owned watch specialist Watchfinder & Co. has been trawling the shows and after parties of London Fashion Week to find out what’s on the wrists of the city’s most fashionable set. Designers, musicians and actors were spotted wearing everything from Swatch to Chanel and Rolex to Richard Mille.
She portrayed the roles of Bubble and Katy Grin in the sitcom Ab Fab. And Jayne Horrocks, 58, looked effortlessly chic as she attended the VIN + OMI show during London Fashion Week at The Dorchester Ballroom, London, on Thursday. The Little Voice actress donned a stunning leopard print fur...
Comments / 0