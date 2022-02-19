ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Virginia vs Miami: GAME THREAD

By Brian J. Leung
streakingthelawn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia took a half-step back earlier in the week in its loss to Virginia Tech, but getting the coveted double-bye in the ACC Tournament is still very much on the table, though with less room for error. Getting a...

www.streakingthelawn.com

247Sports

Live Game Thread: Hurricanes baseball vs. FAU

View live updates and discuss the series finale between the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes and the FAU Owls at Mark Light Field on Wednesday (6:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (4-0) is looking to carry over its momentum from an opening-weekend sweep of Towson in the first of three mid-week games scheduled against FAU (3-1), which won its final three games of its first series over Minnesota. ... Miami is 4-6 against the Owls in the last 10 games. ... It is the fifth of an 11-game homestand to begin the season which concludes with a three-game set against No. 15 Florida. ... Miami is averaging 11.3 runs and 5.3 extra-base hits per game while hitting .309 as seven different players have homered. ... FAU is hitting .305 and averaging 9.8 runs and 4.5 extra-base hits per game with Gabriel Rincones Jr. (.313-3 HR-10 RBIs) leading the way.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Can the South Carolina men’s basketball team make it four wins in a row? That’s what the Gamecocks will go for tonight as Mississippi State comes to town with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. and coverage on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs won the previous matchup earlier this season in a 14-point margin that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllDolphins

Takeaways from the Dolphins Assistant Coaches Media Session

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel introduced his coaching staff Wednesday when the team conducted a media session with all the assistants at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Like literally. Not that he talked about each of the assistants one by one, but McDaniel made a general statement about...
NFL
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL basketball playoff preview capsules: Games of Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
GREENSBURG, PA
UPI News

New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker shut down for rest of season

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks and Kemba Walker reached an agreement for the All-Star guard to sit out the remainder of this season, allowing him to work out in preparation for the 2022-23 campaign. "We fully support Kemba's decision to shut it down for the remainder of...
NBA
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Top 2023 Offensive Lineman Reaffirms Commitment

"He also possesses a bit of positional versatility, having played both left and right tackle during his high school career. Though the thing that stands out most on his high school tape apart from the athleticism and frame is the physicality with which he plays. Hughley displays violate hands and a willingness to finish blocks out on the edge."
COLLEGE SPORTS

