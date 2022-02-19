Virginia vs Miami: GAME THREAD

View live updates and discuss the series finale between the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes and the FAU Owls at Mark Light Field on Wednesday (6:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (4-0) is looking to carry over its momentum from an opening-weekend sweep of Towson in the first of three mid-week games scheduled against FAU (3-1), which won its final three games of its first series over Minnesota. ... Miami is 4-6 against the Owls in the last 10 games. ... It is the fifth of an 11-game homestand to begin the season which concludes with a three-game set against No. 15 Florida. ... Miami is averaging 11.3 runs and 5.3 extra-base hits per game while hitting .309 as seven different players have homered. ... FAU is hitting .305 and averaging 9.8 runs and 4.5 extra-base hits per game with Gabriel Rincones Jr. (.313-3 HR-10 RBIs) leading the way.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO