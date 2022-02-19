ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Cornell defeats UAlbany in season opener

By Kyle Evans
 4 days ago
The Cornell men’s lacrosse team defeated UAlbany, 16-8, in the season opener on Saturday afternoon at Schoellkopf Field.

Cornell was led by CJ Kirst who recorded seven points (4+3) and Aiden Blake who finished with five points (4+1). John Piatelli also collected four points (2+2) while Michael Long (2+1), Hugh Kelleher (2+1) and Billy Coyle (2+1) each added three points.

Chayse Ierlan made nine saves for the Big Red to earn the win.

UAlbany was led by Graydon Hogg’s three points (1+2). Amos Whitcomb also had two goals for the Great Danes.

Tommy Heller made nine saves for Albany.

Cornell returns to action on Saturday, February 26 when they take on Lehigh University. The game will start at 1 p.m.

