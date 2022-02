WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on March 5 for a WWE: Road to WrestleMania event. The house show was brought up at the beginning of this week's Monday Night Raw as Paul Heyman confirmed that Brock Lesnar will have to defend the WWE Championship on that show. Lesnar's opponent has been listed as Bobby Lashley for over a week and Heyman continued to push that idea but also hinted that he'll find a replacement in the event that Lashley cannot pass the concussion protocol from the injury he suffered at Elimination Chamber. In reality, Lashley has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the Royal Rumble and is expected to be out of action for months, hence why he was taken out of the Chamber match before getting physical.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO