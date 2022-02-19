Cummings scores 18 to carry Colgate past Boston U. 72-53

Northern Iowa Panthers (16-10, 12-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (11-17, 4-12 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after AJ Green scored 21 points in Northern Iowa's 95-75 win against the Missouri State Bears. The Sycamores...
Abu Kigab scored 21 points, including a pair of foul shots with a second left, to lift Boise State to a 58-57 win over San Diego State on Tuesday night. Kigab, a 67% free-throw shooter this season, hit 9 of 11. Naje Smith had 13 points, three steals and two...
Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 4-12 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -4.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Wisconsin faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Jonathan Davis scored 25 points in Wisconsin's 77-63 win against the Michigan Wolverines. The Golden Gophers have...
Fretting over the real start of the college basketball season, which is now only a few weeks from reality, here are 10 questions about the soon to be announced 68 team field and what might happen. 1. Who will be in the Final Four?. Let's start with big picture items...
OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 3 Ole Miss has to wait a little longer before it can take the diamond again this week. Due to expected inclement weather in Mississippi on Tuesday, the Rebels' game originally scheduled for 4 p.m. CT against Arkansas State has been moved to Wednesday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
