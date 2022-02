The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina is 16-10 overall and 10-4 at home, while the Bulldogs are 16-11 overall and 1-7 on the road. Ben Howland's team has won and covered the last three head-to-head matchups since the start of last season.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO